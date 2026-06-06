Give Cheeseburgers A Gourmet Taste With This Simple Glaze

Grilling burgers like a pro is all about squeezing every last drop of taste from your recipe. A bit of acidity from vinegar can really cut through the heaviness of the beef, but cheeseburgers, especially, can see a lot of benefit from a delicious balsamic glaze.

A good balsamic glaze is all about reducing your mix until it coats the back of the spoon, giving it a sticky, almost syrupy consistency when cooled. Not only does this concentrate the natural grape sugars, but it also brings out the best flavors of any others you may add, from plain cane sugar to turbinado. For any burger, the sweet and savory combo is extremely low effort and only requires you to simmer some vinegar and whatever other ingredients you'd like for about fifteen minutes. But as cheese melts, it blends with that glaze to create a beautiful sauce that's rich with intense, complex flavors.

Your best bet is to use an oven-safe saucepot directly on the grill. Keeping the glaze warm also keeps it liquidy enough to brush on your patties — don't underestimate how gummy it can get once cooled. After both sides of your patties have a nice crust, a quick brush of the vinegar and a nice layer of cheese only need a minute to meld together.