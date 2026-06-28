Grill Your Burgers At This Temperature For Perfection Every Time

All in all, making burgers is a straightforward process. Form patties, sizzle them on a hot grill, then serve between two buns — just like that, you've got a meaty classic. Yet, like with any beef preparation, temperature control is everything. Fail to cook it long enough, the patty turns out chewy and cold. Grill too much, and you're dealing with dry and flavorless beef; you'll need some savvy technique to fix an overcooked burger. Not to mention, duration isn't the only factor at play here. You need to consider the grill temperature, too.

To achieve a properly cooked burger, aim to get your grill around 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Right on the cusp of medium-high and high heat, such a temperature kickstarts Maillard reactions, thereby achieving a mouth-watering crust and charred flavor. Still, keeping it dialed down below max heat curtails overcooking, not to mention keeps unruly flare-ups at bay.

If you're using a gas grill, hitting such a temperature zone is easy. Simply turn the burners on medium-high, keep the lid closed, then wait a measured 15 minutes to hit the right level of heat. Charcoal is a little trickier, but it produces a burger flavor that warrants the effort. Start the coals in a chimney, then spread them out on the grill bottom once lit. Close the lid, but keep both the top and bottom vents open, thereby sustaining medium-high heat. With embers hot and ready, throw the patties on the grate, ready to sear to perfection.