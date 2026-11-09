11 Classic Italian Dishes That Belong On Your Thanksgiving Table
Italian food is inherently celebratory. The cuisine embodies togetherness, featuring giant loaves of semolina bread, big salads, and overflowing family-style platters that snake their way around the table until there's a little bit of everything on everyone's plate. And while we didn't all necessarily grow up eating meatballs, gnocchi, and lasagna, these meals have slowly become a fundamental part of the American cooking canon. Italian food isn't necessarily easy to prepare, but its familiarity and simple elegance make the dishes feel accessible, even if they're difficult to master.
Italian food is also so well suited for the holiday table because of its adaptability. Regardless of your culinary background or self-identified food heritage, most classic Italian dishes can be reconfigured to fit any cuisine or occasion, including Thanksgiving. When you think about it, the two are a natural fit. Italian food is hearty, cozy, and comforting, with plenty of creamy carbohydrates and hearty main courses. The same goes for your typical Thanksgiving fare, allowing this list to feature recipe ideas that blend the two. Think pumpkin-stuffed ravioli, turkey lasagna, and risotto topped with roasted butternut squash. These interesting mashups will undoubtedly bring some extra excitement (and cheese) to your upcoming holiday menu.
Slow Cooker Italian Turkey And Zucchini Meatballs
A whole roast turkey is one of the most divisive holiday dishes. Done correctly, it's succulent, juicy, and full of bold poultry flavor; prepared improperly, you're left with pounds of bland, boring meat. But you don't need to cook a 10-pound bird to get turkey on the Thanksgiving table. These slow-cooker Italian turkey and zucchini meatballs use classic Italian cooking methods and ingredients to bring Thanksgiving flair to the holiday table. Meatballs are typically viewed as casual fare, but with the right cooking techniques and seasonings, they can be just as delicious as anything.
This recipe calls for a mixture of ground turkey meat and shredded zucchini. Why? The zucchini helps the meatballs retain moisture and adds some savory vegetal notes to the meat. These two ingredients are paired with a supporting cast of garlic, egg, breadcrumbs, and Pecorino Romano cheese to round out the flavor and give the meatballs a firmer texture. More importantly, the slow cooking keeps the meatballs submerged in a homemade tomato sauce, trapping moisture and keeping that notoriously dry turkey meat nice and luscious. This technique not only makes perfectly prepared meatballs, but also lets you tend to Grandma and Cousin Peter without worrying about something else overcooking.
Rich Turkey Tomato Bolognese
This rich turkey tomato Bolognese is another creative way to add turkey to your Thanksgiving feast without cooking, carving, and roasting a massive piece of poultry. Bolognese is essentially a slow-simmered Italian sauce made with tomatoes and ground meat. As it cooks, the ingredients meld together, creating a thick, stew-like consistency that's greater than the sum of its parts. Although it is typically made with ground beef or pork, you can easily substitute turkey without losing any of the dish's heartiness or texture. The aromatics give it a sweet undertone, and the white wine helps deglaze the pan, capturing those brown bits of concentrated flavor.
But what sets this recipe apart is another ingredient synonymous with an authentic Bolognese yet largely omitted in jarred varieties: milk. Dairy may seem like a strange addition, but it gives the sauce a smooth, rich texture and helps tenderize the meat. Equally important to building your Bolognese sauce is pairing it with the correct pasta. Spaghetti is the most common but not the best option (at least according to Ina Garten). Instead, choose something flatter with more surface area, like tagliatelle or pappardelle. If you're feeling tubular, go with a shape with a wider diameter, like rigatoni, so the sauce can get trapped inside.
Italian Sausage Zucchini Involtini
Sausage has rightfully earned its place on the Thanksgiving table, so much so that you can find it in everything from stuffing to cornbread casseroles to white gravy. But depending on which style you choose, the meat can easily overpower or oversalt a dish. When preparing this zucchini involtini, it's best to use an uncooked, Italian-style sausage. Unlike those popular, pre-cooked, vacuum-sealed chicken sausages, a quality Italian sausage comes raw and in a natural casing; otherwise, you can't sufficiently break up, brown, and mix the meat with other ingredients.
This appetizer requires some preparation, but the final result is well worth the effort. The most laborious task is slicing the zucchini into long, thin planks and piping them full of the sausage and ricotta filling. After you prepare the rolls, the rest of the dish comes together quickly. Just top each one with shredded cheese, and bake them together in a thin layer of sauce. The chew of the sausage paired with the sweet tomato sauce and creamy ricotta makes for an unforgettable appetizer that tastes just as impressive as it looks. If you don't want to make your tomato sauce from scratch, you can easily substitute your favorite jarred marinara.
Agnolotti Di Zucca
Agnolotti started in the Piedmont region of northern Italy as a humble, pinched pasta that farmers would make to use up leftover bits of meat. Unlike ravioli, which are perfectly square, agnolotti are thin and rectangular, more like a standard bedroom pillow rather than a throw. This agnolotti di zucca is the perfect seasonal pasta, especially if you're in the mood to make fresh dough.
And while many Thanksgiving centerpieces feature a cornucopia of squash and gourds, this recipe actually includes them in the dish, specifically in the agnolotti filling, which is made with a mixture of ricotta cheese and roasted delicata squash. If you don't want to deal with chopping and de-seeding, a pumpkin purée will also work, but the flavor may fall short without those natural caramel notes you get from freshly roasted squash. The fresh pasta is an excellent foil, the dough chewy and toothsome as it cradles the delicate filling. After the agnolotti are stuffed and boiled, they're finished in a pan with butter and sage for a bite that's all things autumnal. Obviously, this dish isn't exactly light fare, so serve it in place of your more classic holiday carbohydrates.
Rich And Cheesy Pumpkin Ravioli With Almonds
Speaking of ravioli, you can't have a list of classic Italian dishes without mentioning this instantly recognizable stuffed pasta. Moving beyond squash, this homemade ravioli recipe focuses on the other orange gourd: pumpkin. But we're not talking about the canned stuff; this dish gets its unique flavor from freshly roasted sugar pumpkin. Does it require more prep work? Yes. You have to remove the seeds and stringy pulp, roast the pumpkin, and scoop out the flesh, but these extra steps add a bright earthiness you just can't recreate with canned pumpkin.
Unlike most pasta fillings, which are salty, savory, and creamy, this recipe goes in another direction, pairing pulverized almonds with ground nutmeg, ricotta cheese, and, of course, roasted pumpkin. The finished ravioli are coated in a traditional butter-sage sauce, furthering that autumn feel. Again, these require homemade dough, but it's fairly forgiving if you roll it out to the proper thickness — slightly less than 1 millimeter thick. Cut the dough in circles, and fold over the filling to make pretty little half moons, a nice, festive homage to the fall harvest.
Spicy Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms
The Thanksgiving table is usually covered with the classics: stuffing, cornbread, turkey, and sweet potato casserole. But this predictability can easily veer into monotony. Change is difficult, but it can be a good thing, especially for your palate. Reinventing your holiday menu isn't so much about eliminating as it is about balancing. Holiday food is notoriously rich and sweet; adding a dish that's salty, spicy, and earthy can help bring some relief.
These spicy sausage stuffed mushrooms deliver all of the above. A stuffed mushroom is a festive appetizer, but if you use super-sized portobellos, they quickly become worthy of a main course. The stuffing is a mixture of spicy sausage, breadcrumbs, egg, and grated cheese. If you want to sacrifice a mushroom (or stems), you can dice it up and add it in there too. Once the filling is sautéed, all you need to do is clean and stuff your mushrooms, then bake until everything is cooked through. Compared to making and filling your own fresh pasta dough, this appetizer is pretty easy to throw together. You can also prepare these ahead of time and just bake them off when ready. The sausage's pepperiness, the crunch of the breadcrumbs, and the mushrooms' earthy, umami notes make this a definite crowd-pleaser.
Butternut Squash And Sage Risotto
Risotto is cultural fusion at its finest, blending northern Italian cooking traditions with the culinary influence of Middle Eastern traders and travelers. It's a simple dish that requires only a modest collection of ingredients. But don't be fooled by its understated appearance — risotto takes a lot of skill and patience to execute successfully. If you've ever tasted a quality risotto, you'll know its texture is what makes it so elegant and luxurious. As the Arborio rice cooks, the grains release their natural starches, creating a smooth, velvety texture without any cream.
This butternut squash and sage risotto follows the same basic principles, but its flavor profile leans more toward seasonal fall ingredients and isn't quite what you would find at a classic Italian restaurant. The butternut squash is diced into cubes, tossed with honey and olive oil, roasted, and served on top of the finished dish. But more important than the garnish is the cooking of the risotto itself. The Arborio rice should be lightly sautéed with oil and aromatics until opaque before receiving its first ladle of broth. From there, you're going one cup at a time, waiting for the grains to absorb the broth or stock before adding the next round of liquid. The risotto is ready when it naturally spreads across the plate.
Polenta Pasticciata, A Messed Up Polenta
Turkey is the iconic Thanksgiving centerpiece, but what really gets the whole family gathered around the table is the variety of smooth and scoopable side dishes. Nobody is surprised by mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and corn pudding, but if you want something with more Italian flair and a nuttier, toastier finish, consider adding polenta to your menu.
Polenta is essentially a cornmeal porridge that's mounted with butter. It's rich and filling and probably the reason Uncle Bob will fall asleep before dessert. This polenta pasticciata (also known as "messed up" polenta) is like a mix of scalloped potatoes and a cheesy casserole. To make the dish, you cook, cool, and refrigerate the polenta in a baking dish until set. You then slice the polenta into half-inch-thick slices and stack them like a lasagna, adding alternating layers of polenta and cheese. This recipe also uses a trifle of fromage, including Gruyère, Gorgonzola dolce (an Italian blue cheese), and rich, creamy mascarpone. Finally, you bake the whole thing until golden brown and bubbly. Be forewarned: You may never be able to go back to eating an ordinary casserole ever again.
A Classic Sausage And Mushroom Stuffing
You can skip the turkey; you can ixnay the green bean casserole; you can even pass on the sweet potatoes, but it's hard to call it a Thanksgiving feast without stuffing. I never understood why we relegate this savory bread pudding to just one day of the year, as it's easy to put together, uniquely herby, and a great way to salvage that stale loaf. Given these characteristics, you can take your stuffing in hundreds of directions. But since this article focuses on classic Italian dishes, we're sticking with that cadre of ingredients.
At first glance, this sausage and mushroom stuffing seems relatively ordinary; it doesn't use a scoop of gochujang or soak its bread in a dashi broth. But if you look closer, you'll see it's special in its simplicity. It all starts with the bread, which is a nice, tart sourdough. Next is the spicy, porky, and piquant Italian sausage. Finally, it's the broth. Sure, you can use chicken stock, but this recipe calls for pouring your vermouth-infused broth back into the pan with the cooked fennel, onion, and celery to infuse it with that deep, naturally sweet vegetable flavor. Right before baking, you quickly cook your mushrooms and add them to the bread mixture with a sprinkling of fresh herbs. No superfluous additions here; each ingredient has a place and a purpose, which is why this makes for such a terrific stuffing.
Turkey And Spinach Gnocchi Alfredo Bake
It's hard to pinpoint exactly when macaroni and cheese made its way to the Thanksgiving table, but this classic comfort food is now somewhat of a holiday fixture. And while it's hard to find fault with any bubbling crock of cheesy noodles, if you want to deviate from this French-inspired dish and go Italian, make this turkey and spinach gnocchi Alfredo bake.
Rarely does one recipe have it all, but this one comes pretty close. The ingredient list could almost be healthy — if you closed your eyes before pouring in the cup of heavy cream. But it's not all richness upon richness. The foundation of this dish is diced — not ground — turkey breast, gnocchi, spinach, and cheese. Still, you'll find it surprisingly balanced, thanks to the turkey's meatiness and slightly gamey flavor. The sauce is made with turkey or chicken stock thickened with roux and finished with cream. After dousing the gnocchi in the sauce, topping with mozzarella, and baking in the oven, you'll have a show-stopping side dish that will likely upstage anything else on the table.
Weeknight-Friendly Spinach Turkey Lasagna
No matter the occasion — dinner party, sweet 16 celebration, competitive evening of Catan — a baking dish filled to the brim with bubbling waves of saucy pasta sheets and melted cheese always turns heads. Lasagna is that dish, always here to nourish and satisfy. A big tray can feed an army (of at least six) comfortably, all without the effort of preparing individual burgers, cutlets, steaks, or filets.
Traditional lasagna, or at least the one most of us know today, is an import from Southern Italian immigrants, made primarily with a simple meat ragu, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella (and pasta sheets, of course). This spinach turkey lasagna isn't much different, the main change being substituting ground turkey for ground beef. The ground turkey adds some extra chew and texture to the somewhat mushy lasagna. Using a leaner meat also helps cut down on the dish's overall richness and allows other flavors, like the spinach and marinara sauce, to shine. But most importantly, it's the fact that it's turkey that makes this minimal-fuss main course such a cool and tasty culinary crossover.