11 Classic Italian Dishes That Belong On Your Thanksgiving Table

Italian food is inherently celebratory. The cuisine embodies togetherness, featuring giant loaves of semolina bread, big salads, and overflowing family-style platters that snake their way around the table until there's a little bit of everything on everyone's plate. And while we didn't all necessarily grow up eating meatballs, gnocchi, and lasagna, these meals have slowly become a fundamental part of the American cooking canon. Italian food isn't necessarily easy to prepare, but its familiarity and simple elegance make the dishes feel accessible, even if they're difficult to master.

Italian food is also so well suited for the holiday table because of its adaptability. Regardless of your culinary background or self-identified food heritage, most classic Italian dishes can be reconfigured to fit any cuisine or occasion, including Thanksgiving. When you think about it, the two are a natural fit. Italian food is hearty, cozy, and comforting, with plenty of creamy carbohydrates and hearty main courses. The same goes for your typical Thanksgiving fare, allowing this list to feature recipe ideas that blend the two. Think pumpkin-stuffed ravioli, turkey lasagna, and risotto topped with roasted butternut squash. These interesting mashups will undoubtedly bring some extra excitement (and cheese) to your upcoming holiday menu.