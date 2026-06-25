Elevate Your Sausage Gravy With This Simple Addition

From grits and fried green tomatoes to gumbo and barbecue, there's no shortage of popular foods that were born in the South. When it comes to morning meals, arguably one of the most iconic dishes from the region is biscuits and gravy. The simple staple marries hearty biscuits with a flour-based white sauce that often sports a generous amount of sausage. Salt and pepper are typically the only additional seasonings in classic versions of the dish, but, just as nutmeg improves cream sauces, you can take your gravy to the next level with a pinch.

You may be more familiar with sprinkling nutmeg into your batters for baked goods, but it has been used for centuries in savory recipes for soups, stews, and mashed potatoes, and it's even ideal for giving a little lift to store-bought Alfredo sauce. Since it's commonly used in béchamel, a French mother sauce made with flour and butter that bears a close resemblance to the base of sausage gravy, it's a natural addition to the dish. With its nuttiness and warmth, nutmeg can add layers of flavor to the gravy — plus it pairs perfectly with pork.

When you're adding nutmeg to your sausage gravy, be sure to use a light hand — a little goes a long way. Plus, while it plays nicely with seasonings like sage, which is often in breakfast sausage, you'll want it to complement it, not take center stage. Also, when possible, put your microplane to good use and grate it instead of shaking it out of a jar for the best flavor.