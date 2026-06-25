Elevate Your Sausage Gravy With This Simple Addition
From grits and fried green tomatoes to gumbo and barbecue, there's no shortage of popular foods that were born in the South. When it comes to morning meals, arguably one of the most iconic dishes from the region is biscuits and gravy. The simple staple marries hearty biscuits with a flour-based white sauce that often sports a generous amount of sausage. Salt and pepper are typically the only additional seasonings in classic versions of the dish, but, just as nutmeg improves cream sauces, you can take your gravy to the next level with a pinch.
You may be more familiar with sprinkling nutmeg into your batters for baked goods, but it has been used for centuries in savory recipes for soups, stews, and mashed potatoes, and it's even ideal for giving a little lift to store-bought Alfredo sauce. Since it's commonly used in béchamel, a French mother sauce made with flour and butter that bears a close resemblance to the base of sausage gravy, it's a natural addition to the dish. With its nuttiness and warmth, nutmeg can add layers of flavor to the gravy — plus it pairs perfectly with pork.
When you're adding nutmeg to your sausage gravy, be sure to use a light hand — a little goes a long way. Plus, while it plays nicely with seasonings like sage, which is often in breakfast sausage, you'll want it to complement it, not take center stage. Also, when possible, put your microplane to good use and grate it instead of shaking it out of a jar for the best flavor.
More ways to level up biscuits and sausage gravy
A sprinkle of nutmeg may be one of the easiest ways to kick your gravy up a notch, but if you're looking for even more complexity, try adding in some other flavors that the spice pairs with. Rosemary and thyme can impart herbaceousness — while a dash of cumin will bring some earthiness to the table. For these, simply stir them into the sauce or mix them into the biscuit dough before baking. Or, if you want to build a little heat over nutmeg's warmth, sprinkle in some cayenne or crushed red peppers, or use a bit of hot sauce. Then, double down and spice up your biscuits with some jalapeños, too.
To really make your gravy crave-worthy, reach for ingredients that will add a little umami. For veggies, toss in aromatics like garlic and onion or try mushrooms — one popular hole-in-the-wall biscuit joint in Oregon actually subs out all of the sausage for shiitakes in its vegetarian version. Worcestershire sauce is another solid option to give the sauce a boost, or you can top the whole dish with diced tomatoes.
Finally, consider adding a layer of ooey-gooeyness by sprinkling on some cheese. Nutmeg pairs with many cheeses, but Swiss and Gruyère are two solid options that melt well, while cheddar can provide a pleasantly sharp contrast to the rich gravy and buttery biscuits.