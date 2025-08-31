The One Ingredient To Look For In Store-Bought Marinara Sauce
Store-bought food products are often looked at as inferior to a homemade version, but when it comes to marinara sauce, it's not impossible to find one that may be able to rival a scratch-made sauce with the added bonus of saving time. After all, there are a number of pasta sauce brands that even celebrity chefs love to use. However, if you're going to reach for that can or jar, there's one ingredient that you'll want to see front and center on the label: tomatoes.
It may seem like a no-brainer that tomatoes would be in marinara, but it's not just important that they're in it — you'll want to see them first in the ingredient list. The tomatoes can come in any form, from crushed or oven-roasted to whole-peeled, as long as they're the primary ingredient. Don't be fooled by tomato puree or tomato paste, though — neither is a quality substitute for real tomatoes.
While you're examining your potential jar of tomato-y goodness, be sure to check that a few other ingredients aren't included: added sugar, preservatives, and artificial flavor. Sugar can make the sauce too sweet, and preservatives or artificial flavors may distract from the full flavor of the tomatoes and other ingredients. While you can certainly experiment to find which tomato-forward sauce you like best, if you're looking for high-ranking brands that check all of the boxes, Rao's — which is Ina Garten's favorite — or Mezzetta are both solid options.
Different ways to upgrade store-bought marinara
While there are quality options for store-bought sauce, if you're not 100% satisfied with your jarred marinara, there are a multitude of ways to take it up a notch. The easiest way is to add dried herbs. Just be sure to bloom them for the deepest flavor. Basil is a go-to, but you can experiment with your favorites, too. Depending on the other ingredients you're adding to the sauce, and the flavor profile you're trying to create, you can try anything from thyme to parsley, oregano, and even tarragon.
Upping the umami in the sauce is easy, too. Build rich layers of flavor with a splash of Worcestershire, which will also do double-duty combating any metallic flavor in both a homemade and pre-packaged sauce. You can also sprinkle in cheeses like Parmesan or asiago, add a dash of fish sauce or miso paste, or stir in some briny olives or earthy mushrooms. Roasted veggies or aromatics like garlic and onions are also a win when added to marinara.
Finally, try adding red or white wine to give the sauce a boost. If you're incorporating vegetables or sauteing garlic or onion, use the wine to deglaze the pan before adding the marinara. Alternatively, simply add it to the sauce and allow it to simmer. Either will introduce nuanced flavor to take your sauce to the next level.