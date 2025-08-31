The One Ingredient To Look For In Store-Bought Marinara Sauce

Store-bought food products are often looked at as inferior to a homemade version, but when it comes to marinara sauce, it's not impossible to find one that may be able to rival a scratch-made sauce with the added bonus of saving time. After all, there are a number of pasta sauce brands that even celebrity chefs love to use. However, if you're going to reach for that can or jar, there's one ingredient that you'll want to see front and center on the label: tomatoes.

It may seem like a no-brainer that tomatoes would be in marinara, but it's not just important that they're in it — you'll want to see them first in the ingredient list. The tomatoes can come in any form, from crushed or oven-roasted to whole-peeled, as long as they're the primary ingredient. Don't be fooled by tomato puree or tomato paste, though — neither is a quality substitute for real tomatoes.

While you're examining your potential jar of tomato-y goodness, be sure to check that a few other ingredients aren't included: added sugar, preservatives, and artificial flavor. Sugar can make the sauce too sweet, and preservatives or artificial flavors may distract from the full flavor of the tomatoes and other ingredients. While you can certainly experiment to find which tomato-forward sauce you like best, if you're looking for high-ranking brands that check all of the boxes, Rao's — which is Ina Garten's favorite — or Mezzetta are both solid options.