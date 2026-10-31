10 Burrata Cheese Substitutes Worth Buying

There's no cheese like burrata. Everything about it is indulgent: its clean, milky taste, its creamy texture, its dramatic presentation. If you're unfamiliar, picture a soup dumpling, but instead of a dough wrapper filled with meat and broth, imagine a thin mozzarella wrapper filled with cream-soaked shreds of ... wait for it ... more mozzarella! Amateur cheese lovers and fromage aficionados alike respect the brilliance of burrata. With a small incision, its mozzarella encasement bursts like an over-easy egg, creating a naturally creamy sauce or dressing.

But if burrata is such a gastronomic marvel, why look for any substitutes at all? It comes down to practicality. Burrata is frustratingly delicate, and any awkward jostle during transit risks piercing its fragile exterior. And like most other fresh, young cheeses, burrata only has a few days before its quality starts to diminish. That's why it's important to have some alternatives in your back pocket to bring out when fresh burrata is unavailable. Fortunately, we've got some, and we even enlisted the help of a couple of cheese experts – Emilio Mignucci, vice president of Di Bruno Bros., and Farideh Sadeghin, author of Cheesy – to identify some burrata substitutes that are actually worth buying.