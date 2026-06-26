12 Fruit And Cheese Pairings Perfect For A Summer Picnic

Summer time calls for picnics, and they don't always need to be at a park or garden. Where I live in Florida, summer is the worst time for a traditional outdoor meal on the grass. Instead, we opt for beach days and pool days to keep cool while enjoying some light nibbles. And if the weather is stormy, you may even decide to enjoy a living room spread on the floor. Regardless of the format, these gatherings require good food that's easy to prepare, pack, and eat. And unless you're dragging along an army of munchkins who require PB&Js, many people use picnics as an opportunity to indulge in something just a little fancy. Few things elevate a moveable feast as easily as a cheese-and-fruit pairing.

The wonderful thing about this combo is that you can find something elegantly delicious at almost any price point, and your pairings can be as approachable as Babybel and raisins or more niche, like Saint Angel and lychee, depending on the vibe you want to create. I used to work at the cheese counter at Whole Foods Market, and one of my greatest pleasures was guiding customers to options they hadn't heard of before while recommending interesting accoutrements. Below, I've rounded up my favorite pairings for planning a postcard-perfect summer picnic, including some classic combinations with products you can find at most supermarkets. But there are also some more obscure items that may require a special trip, though your efforts will be deliciously rewarded.