If there's one thing your alfredo sauce shouldn't lack, it's flavor. It's far from a subtle sauce, meant to be packed with cheesy creaminess that is unmistakable compared to similar recipes, like béchamel or white gravy. But if you want the best taste that never compromises on texture, you need mascarpone.

When it comes to mascarpone versus ricotta, the two can often be used interchangeably in many recipes depending on your preferences. But while you can use tangy ricotta to impart a touch of brightness to alfredo, mascarpone is better across the board when used in bulk. It's smooth right out of the package, with a spreadable texture similar to a particularly airy cream cheese. It's far higher in butterfat, so while it's a bit more subtle, it's also richer and gives creamy sauces an extra dose of decadence. This is particularly important if you prefer your alfredo to be heavier on garlic, herbs, or even wine, but you still want plenty of cheesiness.

All this makes it a classic Italian cheese you need to try if you haven't already, incredibly versatile for everything from pasta sauces to desserts. Plus, mascarpone won't outshine other cheeses like parmesan or mozzarella even if you're heavy-handed with it, so achieving a wider range of dairy flavors is quite easy. It's easy to melt and incorporate into any liquid, so whether you're looking to upgrade store-bought sauce or just revise your own recipe, it's hard to go wrong with this perfect Italian ingredient.