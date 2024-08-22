Mascarpone Vs Ricotta: What's The Difference?

The world of cheese is often a confusing one. It's easy to mistake mozzarella for burrata and burrata for bocconcini, or even feta for goat's cheese and camembert for brie. Parmesan is wrongfully presumed to be the same thing as Parmigiano-Reggiano, and cheese curds are commonly mixed up with cottage cheese. It's all rather befuddling!

Then there is the matter of mascarpone and ricotta – two soft Italian cheeses that have a similar whitish hue, plush texture, and spreadable consistency. Most commonly, mascarpone is slathered into tiramisu, whereas ricotta is piped into deep-fried cannoli and layered into lasagna. Because they are so similar, the two fresh cheeses are often used as substitutes for one another in recipes.

The biggest difference between mascarpone and ricotta is their taste. Whereas the former has a sweet and buttery flavor, the latter is more tart, tangy, and acidic in comparison. The two cheeses also vary in texture. Though both of them are creamy and fairly easy to spread, mascarpone is far more thick, smooth, and velvety. Often called the Italian version of cream cheese, mascarpone's texture is as luscious as butter or whipped cream. On the flip side, ricotta has a certain graininess to it which makes it slightly less spreadable than mascarpone, and it all has to do with how the cheese is made.