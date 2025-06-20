Processed Vs Fresh Mozzarella: Which Cheese Is Best For Pizza?

From pizza dough pitfalls to spreading on the wrong sauce, there are a number of mistakes that can be made when whipping up a homemade pie. But the one that you really want to avoid is choosing the wrong cheese — no one wants their 'za to wind up as controversial as an Altoona pizza. So, to find out exactly which kind of cheesy goodness works best, Food Republic reached out to Nicole Hunn, recipe developer and founder of Gluten Free on a Shoestring.

You may assume it's mozzarella, and you're nearly there — but according to the expert, it's the right type of mozzarella you should really be on the lookout for. "When it comes to cheese, low-moisture [also known as processed] mozzarella is usually my go-to for most pizzas. It melts evenly, doesn't pool up with liquid, and gives you that great stretchy texture," Hunn said. The other option commonly found in the cheese aisle, fresh mozzarella, "has a cleaner, milder flavor, but it carries more water, which can make your crust soggy if you're not baking at super high temps."

When you're picking out your mozzarella at the store, be sure to reach for a block of low-moisture mozz that you can grate at home. Not only will it have superior flavor, it will also give you more of those ooey-gooey cheese pulls, since it isn't covered in the anti-caking agents that shredded cheeses are.