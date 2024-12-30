The 2 Ingredients You Need To Make Canned Italian Wedding Soup Taste Homemade

Canned soups are an easy and economical way to enjoy a warm meal. While they're convenient and quick to make as-is, it's also super simple to elevate them so they taste homemade — and canned Italian wedding soup (which actually has nothing to do with marriage) is no different. A rich and brothy soup made with small pasta, bite-sized meatballs, and veggies, this Italian dish is hearty, warming, and a go-to comforting soup recipe for many.

When you'd rather heat a can on the stove or in a microwave instead, one of our favorite ways to upgrade it is by taking a note from another Italian soup, stracciatella: Try whisking in some eggs and Parmesan cheese at the end of cooking. Stracciatella is made by adding eggs mixed with cheese into hot broth to form small, light curds. Doing the same for Italian wedding soup adds extra flavor, richness, and substance for a more filling meal with an extra savory taste.

How quickly you stir the mixture into the broth will determine how large the egg curds become. If you stir quickly, you'll have smaller, nearly-undetectable curds; if you do it slowly, you'll end up with larger and fluffier ones. Regardless, make sure you do this at the very end of heating up the soup, and preferably on a very low simmer (or even off heat entirely, if the soup itself is hot enough to cook the eggs). For one can of soup, you can add one egg and about a tablespoon of grated parm, but feel free to adjust as you prefer.