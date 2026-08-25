I Tried Starbucks' Fall 2026 Menu. These Are The 2 Drinks Worth Ordering

With August coming to a close, it's only a matter of time before leaves begin to fall, and foliage shifts from green to orange. Of course, a change of seasons means new seasonal menus, and it's safe to say fall brings some of the most exciting flavors of the year — especially at Starbucks (here are some rules to know before visiting Starbucks). The chain's Fall 2026 Menu launches today, and while you may already be heading to Starbucks for your first Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season, there's plenty of new drinks that should be on your radar, as well.

This fall, Starbucks is launching six new drinks: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso, Pumpkin Spice Chai, Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha, Iced Banana Bread Latte, Iced Banana Bread Chai, and Chaider. With so many options, however, choosing one could prove rather difficult. That's where we come in. Today, we'll be giving you the 411 on Starbucks' Fall 2026 menu. Whether you're looking to switch it up just this once on launch day or you're on the hunt for a new seasonal go-to, here's everything you need to know about Starbucks' latest launch.