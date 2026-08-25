I Tried Starbucks' Fall 2026 Menu. These Are The 2 Drinks Worth Ordering
With August coming to a close, it's only a matter of time before leaves begin to fall, and foliage shifts from green to orange. Of course, a change of seasons means new seasonal menus, and it's safe to say fall brings some of the most exciting flavors of the year — especially at Starbucks (here are some rules to know before visiting Starbucks). The chain's Fall 2026 Menu launches today, and while you may already be heading to Starbucks for your first Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season, there's plenty of new drinks that should be on your radar, as well.
This fall, Starbucks is launching six new drinks: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso, Pumpkin Spice Chai, Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha, Iced Banana Bread Latte, Iced Banana Bread Chai, and Chaider. With so many options, however, choosing one could prove rather difficult. That's where we come in. Today, we'll be giving you the 411 on Starbucks' Fall 2026 menu. Whether you're looking to switch it up just this once on launch day or you're on the hunt for a new seasonal go-to, here's everything you need to know about Starbucks' latest launch.
Methodology
To conduct my taste test, I ordered a Grande size of each drink with no customizations. I made sure to try each drink at my local Starbucks location to prevent any watering down (or cooling off in the case of the Pumpkin Spice Chai), which would likely negatively affect the quality of each drink. Having tried everything from Starbucks' brain-freeze-inducing Blended Matcha Lemonade and Energy Refreshers to the chain's visually striking collection of Blue Coconut Beverages, I've conducted numerous Starbucks reviews for Food Republic. My previous experiences coupled with my status as a frequent Starbucks customer (not to flex, but I can confirm that I am now a Gold member) has prepared me to conduct a thorough, honest review of Starbucks' latest lineup.
The most important factors I considered during my taste test were flavor, presentation, and innovation. A drink was most successful when it had a bold yet balanced flavor that matched its description, looked as good as it tasted, and added something new to Starbucks' current menu offerings.
Price and availability
The Starbucks Fall 2026 menu launched on August 25 and is available only for a limited time. Prices for the Grande size of the new drinks range from $4.95 to $7.25 (though prices may vary by location).
The Chaider is the least expensive of the new offerings at $4.95, followed by the Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha and Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte, which are priced at $6.25 each (again, prices may vary based on your location). The Iced Banana Bread Chai is slightly more expensive at $6.45, while the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso rings up at $6.75. The Iced Banana Bread Latte is the priciest of the bunch at $7.25. So while the price range isn't too drastic between items, it is good to know the cost of the drink you select! And remember, buying these drinks in larger or smaller ounce sizes will result in some price changes.
Nutritional information
The Iced Chaider is by far the lightest drink of the new lineup. A Grande contains 90 calories with 21 grams of carbs and 0 grams of protein and fat. The Pumpkin Spice Chai is the second lightest, containing 260 calories, with 45 grams of carbs, 10 grams of protein, and 4.5 grams of fat for a Grande. Meanwhile, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso contains 310 calories, with 44 grams of carbs, 4 grams of protein, and 14 grams of fat.
The Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha and Iced Banana Bread Chai each contain 350 calories. The matcha has 41 grams of carbs, 10 grams of protein, and 17 grams of fat, while the chai contains 50 grams of carbs, 8 grams of protein, and 14 grams of fat. The Iced Banana Bread Latte is the most indulgent drink of the bunch, with a Grande size containing 420 calories with 56 grams of carbs, 10 grams of protein, and 19 grams of fat.
Taste test: Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso
First up in our taste test we have the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso. As a big fan of Starbucks' Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso (which many Starbucks baristas consider one of the best drinks you can order at the chain), I was especially excited to try this drink. I mean, a pumpkin version of a drink I already loved? It sounded like a dream.
In reality, though, it was actually more of a nightmare. Okay... perhaps that's a bit of an exaggeration. While it was a good enough drink, it just wasn't what I was expecting. For starters, the pumpkin flavor comes entirely from the cold foam. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam is delicious, but once it's gone, you're essentially left with a brown-sugar-and-cinnamon flavored shaken espresso. Perhaps I should've anticipated its name — it is the "Pumpkin Cream" Shaken Espresso, after all — but I still couldn't help but be disappointed by the result. Now, I'm no barista, but if I do ever order this drink again, I may add a few pumps of pumpkin sauce to give it that true pumpkin flavor I was hoping for throughout.
Taste test: Pumpkin Spice Chai
Unlike the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso, the Pumpkin Spice Chai was bursting with pumpkin flavor from my very first sip. Featuring a combination of Starbucks' Pumpkin Sauce and classic Chai with a pumpkin spice topping on top, the drink tastes remarkably similar to a slice of pumpkin pie (which is perhaps unsurprising since pumpkin pie features many of the same warm spices found in chai). The pumpkin sauce and chai work well together, creating a drink that feels undoubtedly suited for fall without having to rely on coffee or espresso. It's the perfect drink for pumpkin lovers who don't care for coffee as well as chai fans looking to give their usual order a seasonal twist.
And if you're an iced drink devotee, have no fear: The drink is also available iced and even comes with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam for an extra boost of pumpkin flavor. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, proceed with caution, as the Pumpkin Spice Chai is definitely on the sweeter side. But it just works. It's warm, comforting, and the perfect Fall drink. It was easily one of my favorites of the day and one I'm definitely like to re-order this season.
Taste test: Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha
Between the Iced Banana Bread Matcha and Iced Double Berry Matcha from Starbucks' berry-filled Valentine's launch and the chain's Iced Blue Coconut Matcha which featured tropical coconut and mango flavors, Starbucks has spent a lot of time reinventing its matcha offerings through the seasons. Now, the chain is doing it yet again with a distinctly fall flavor: pumpkin. Starbucks always seems to surprise me with how successfully it combines matcha with flavors that sound incompatible on paper, but this pairing just seemed too far. The warmth of pumpkin with the earthiness of matcha? I simply couldn't believe it. That is, until I tried it.
The Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha was my favorite drink of the day. The matcha was somehow a perfect vehicle for the pumpkin. It allowed the Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam to shine and didn't at all overpower it as the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso did. It definitely wasn't the earthiest matcha I've ever tasted, but I kind of liked that. Instead, it struck a nice balance between the lightness and freshness of matcha with the rich, warm flavors of pumpkin. The result was a lighter way to enjoy one of Starbucks' signature fall flavors than some of the chain's lattes. This drink will definitely be living in my mind rent free, and I already can't wait until I can get my hands on another.
Taste test: Iced Banana Bread Latte
While banana bread may not scream fall as loudly as pumpkin, Starbucks is spotlighting the flavor this season with the launch of two banana bread-inspired drinks: the Iced Banana Bread Latte and the Iced Banana Bread Chai. While I notoriously cannot stand bananas, I put all personal biases aside before trying this drink. Unfortunately though, the Iced Banana Bread Latte ultimately left me disappointed. Last February, I tried the chain's Iced Banana Bread Matcha, which managed to win over even a banana hater like myself. But this one? It simply didn't work.
Rather than complementing one another, the banana syrup and blonde espresso felt like they were fighting. The espresso overpowered the banana flavor, making the drink give more bread than banana (and not in a good way). Perhaps devoted banana bread fans will find something to enjoy here, but I'm not too sure I'd recommend taking the chance. At $7.25 for a Grande, it was by far the priciest drink of the day, and after trying it, I can't say I understand why. Do yourself (and your wallet) a favor and give this one a pass.
Taste test: Iced Banana Bread Chai
While the Iced Banana Bread Latte was a letdown, the Iced Banana Bread Chai felt like a much more successful showcasing of banana bread flavor profile. Whereas the espresso competed with the banana syrup, the chai felt like a much more natural pairing. The drink was extremely banana-forward (so definitely don't order this if you're just iffy on bananas), but, thankfully, the banana syrup didn't completely overpower the chai. Instead, the banana and warm spices complemented each other, creating a sweet, banana-filled drink that genuinely brought the same warm, cozy feelings you'd feel while enjoying its namesake dessert.
Truthfully, I still would have preferred slightly less banana and a little more chai, but the drink was enjoyable overall. My biggest complaint perhaps is that I'm not too sure if it screams "fall" in the same way as some other flavors that have yet to make a return this year typically do (justice for Apple Crisp). Still, it certainly wasn't as disappointing as the Iced Banana Bread Latte and is a good option for any banana bread fans out there.
Taste test: Iced Chaider
Last up we have the Iced Chaider. If the name "Chaider" sounds unfamiliar to you, you aren't alone. While some Starbucks drink names are rather self-explanatory, this one required a bit more research. Its name combines "chai" and "cider," yet the beverage doesn't contain any apple at all. Instead, Starbucks describes it as a "cider-like beverage" that combines chai and strawberry açaí flavors. It's an interesting premise and one that especially intrigued me as a fan of apple cider. Would it really be possible to somehow recreate the crisp, spiced goodness that is apple cider with just those ingredients?
The short answer is no: it was not. Unfortunately, the Iced Chaider was the biggest disappointment of the day. With Apple Crisp noticeably absent from Starbucks' menu this Fall, presenting this supposed cider-inspired alternative already felt like rubbing salt in the wound. To make matters worse, even calling it "cider-like" was definitely a stretch. At best, it tasted like a weak, watered-down cider — and even that assessment feels generous. I love a good cup of apple cider on a fall day, and this comes nowhere close. If you're craving cider this season, do yourself a favor and get the real thing, instead.
Final thoughts
When it comes to Starbucks' new Fall lineup, you may be better off sticking to your usual favorite — save for two notable exceptions: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha and the Pumpkin Spice Chai. Although several of the drinks were good, most just weren't memorable enough to earn a spot in my Fall drink rotation. Beyond major disappointments like the Iced Banana Bread Latte and Iced Chaider, even the more successful Iced Banana Bread Chai and Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso didn't feel good enough to really add something special to Starbucks' Fall menu. The Iced Banana Bread Chai just didn't feel that fall-coded, and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Shaken Espresso might as well be a standard Shaken Espresso once the Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam was gone.
Still, that shouldn't take away from the success of Starbucks' two new standout pumpkin drinks: the Pumpkin Chai and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha. The Pumpkin Spice Chai is such a natural pairing I'm surprised it didn't already exist. It felt both familiar and like something we've been waiting for all along without even realizing it. The Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha is exciting for the opposite reason. It's fresh and unexpected. Something that you'd never think would work until you give it a try. Together, these two drinks do make the new launch worthwhile. But if you're not in the mood for matcha or chai, you may be better off sticking to your usual Pumpkin Spice Latte.