Starbucks' New Blended Matcha Lemonade and Energy Refreshers Are Worth The Brain Freeze, But One Flavor Is A Total Miss

Have you ever craved the bright fruity flavor of a Refresher with the thicker, icy texture of a Frappuccino? Well, you're in luck. Last July, Starbucks' Firework Frappuccino delivered a rich yet fruity explosion of summer flavor, and it seems the chain is once again leaning into blended fruity drinks this season. The coffee giant is giving some of its most iconic menu items a frozen twist this summer with its new Blended Refreshers and Blended Matcha Lemonade. Nearly all of your favorite Refresher flavors — including a new Passionfruit Guava Refresher — can now be ordered in an icy, blended form with this new launch.

But how do these new blended drinks compare to our usual favorites? We tasted some of our favorite Refresher flavors, the new Passionfruit Guava options, and the Blended Matcha Lemonade to find out. Are these new drinks even more refreshing, or does blending them up take away from the flavors that made us fall in love with them in the first place? Here's the 411 on which blended beverages are worth ordering and which ones you may want to skip.