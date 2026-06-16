Starbucks' New Coconut Beverages Are All Visually Striking, But Only One Was Worth A Second Sip

Summer may not officially arrive until June 21, but Starbucks is getting an early start to the season. After kicking off its summer menu in May with the launch of new summer drinks like the Tropical Butterfly Refresher, Horchata Shaken Espresso, and Horchata Frappuccino, the coffee chain is introducing another vibrant collection of beverages in a new color palette. While the previous launch embraced rich shades of purple and orange, this latest drop is as blue as can be.

Now, I don't know about you, but I haven't seen too many bright blue drinks in my day. Though the lineup looks like it could be flavored with the bold blue curaçao, the striking color actually comes from blue spirulina, a superfood derived from blue-green algae. The new collection includes the Iced Blue Coconut Matcha, Blue Coconut Refresher, Blue Coconut Lemonade Refresher, and Ocean Drink.

The real question, though, is whether these blue beverages taste as good as they look or if they're purely for aesthetics. Fortunately, we're here to give you the 411 on each drink so you can determine whether they're worth a try. Here's everything you need to know about Starbucks' latest drop.