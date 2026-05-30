The 11 Best Starbucks Drinks You Can Order, According To Baristas On Reddit

Starbucks' menu can be difficult to keep up with. If you walk into a store, you'll typically see only a handful of drinks featured on the menu, often whatever the chain has most recently launched. And since Starbucks launches seasonal beverages at a rapid pace, those highlighted offerings are constantly changing. The chain had barely rolled out its new purple-themed summer drinks in mid-May 2026 — which looked a bit better than they tasted — before announcing a new lineup of blue coconut beverages arriving in mid-June. Add in a lengthy permanent menu (which does, in fact, exist if you head to the Starbucks app or website) and a seemingly endless amount of customization options (now including protein cold foam, which has a problem), and choosing what to order can quickly become overwhelming.

That's why we've rounded up drink recs from the people who know the menu better than just about anyone: Starbucks baristas. Just like customers, baristas have their own go-to orders. But between making drinks all day and seeing countless customizations pass through the café, they also tend to pick up a few insider tricks on how to enhance standard menu items. Here are the best Starbucks drinks that baristas themselves recommend (and the adjustments they make to level them up).