The 11 Best Starbucks Drinks You Can Order, According To Baristas On Reddit
Starbucks' menu can be difficult to keep up with. If you walk into a store, you'll typically see only a handful of drinks featured on the menu, often whatever the chain has most recently launched. And since Starbucks launches seasonal beverages at a rapid pace, those highlighted offerings are constantly changing. The chain had barely rolled out its new purple-themed summer drinks in mid-May 2026 — which looked a bit better than they tasted — before announcing a new lineup of blue coconut beverages arriving in mid-June. Add in a lengthy permanent menu (which does, in fact, exist if you head to the Starbucks app or website) and a seemingly endless amount of customization options (now including protein cold foam, which has a problem), and choosing what to order can quickly become overwhelming.
That's why we've rounded up drink recs from the people who know the menu better than just about anyone: Starbucks baristas. Just like customers, baristas have their own go-to orders. But between making drinks all day and seeing countless customizations pass through the café, they also tend to pick up a few insider tricks on how to enhance standard menu items. Here are the best Starbucks drinks that baristas themselves recommend (and the adjustments they make to level them up).
1. Strawberry Açaí Refresher
Once upon a time, Starbucks was primarily known for its coffee and tea. But those days are long gone, thanks in part to the chain's Refresher. The Strawberry Açaí Refresher is one of the chain's fan favorites — and, apparently, baristas are just as fond of it as customers are.
Many baristas on Reddit have expressed their fondness for the drink. That isn't to say they're ordering it exactly as it appears on the standard menu though. Traditionally, the drink includes a Strawberry Açaí Refresher base with water, ice, and strawberry fruit inclusions (AKA freeze-dried strawberries). But when it comes to this Refresher, one thing is clear: You may want to swap out the water.
One barista recommended replacing it with peach juice, instead, stating that their favorite Refresher was a, "Venti strawberry açaí refresher [with] no berries, no water, sub peach juice, [and] three pumps of raspberry." Others preferred the Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher over the standard version as it swaps out the water for lemonade. One barista described a Venti Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher with light ice and no [strawberry] inclusions with eight pumps of raspberry as "bliss," while another recommended a similar order except with just two pumps of raspberry syrup.
2. Iced Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha
While many people associate peppermint with the winter months, some Starbucks baristas seem to love the flavor so much they'd recommend it in any season. Case in point? The Iced Peppermint White Mocha.
The drink drew praise from multiple baristas on Reddit, with the only recommended adjustment being skipping out on the whipped cream. One barista recommended ordering a Venti Iced Blonde Peppermint White Mocha with no whip — with or without an extra shot of espresso. Another barista shared a similar order, saying they typically make a Grande Iced Peppermint White Mocha with blonde espresso and an extra shot, no whip. They added that if they're "feeling frisky," they'll even add some "cold foam with peppermint blended into it" for a drink that is "pure perfection." And, yes, cold foam is, in fact, different from whipped cream.
There is one catch, however: The official version of this drink isn't available on Starbucks menus year-round. So unless you're stuck in colder weather, you'll have to get creative with your order. Fortunately, Starbucks has an Iced White Chocolate Mocha on its permanent menu and offers peppermint syrup all year, meaning it's totally possible to use some customization magic to enjoy this drink even when it isn't in season. Just ask for three shots of espresso, three pumps of white chocolate mocha sauce, two pumps of peppermint syrup, milk, and sweet cream cold foam in a Venti cup for a dupe.
3. Passion Tango Tea or Lemonade
If you're an iced tea fan, this one's for you. When it comes to Starbucks' iced tea options, baristas on Reddit seem to have a clear favorite: Iced Passion Tango Tea. The drink features hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple flavors combined with tea and ice. While some baristas prefer ordering the drink as-is, others have some pretty specific modifications. Passion tea, no water, add strawberry purée, half the sugar, a barista on Reddit suggested.
Other baristas prefer the lemonade version of the drink. One barista said that they typically order Iced Passion Tango Tea Lemonade with one less pump. Another barista recommended the drink, as well, warning that customers may want to "sweeten it with liquid cane syrup, Splenda, strawberry base" or another sweetener since the drink can lean fairly tart. Of course, if you prefer something simpler and would rather DIY it, you can always use these tips to make excellent iced tea in the comfort of your own home.
4. Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
If you're looking for a coffee-forward drink, the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso might be exactly what you're looking for. The drink was one of the most popular among baristas on Reddit — so much so that it has its own acronym: BSOSE. The standard version combines blonde espresso (ranging from two to four shots, depending on the size you order), brown sugar, cinnamon, oat milk, and ice.
While the drink is popular as-is, many baristas had ideas on how to enhance it even further. Some leaned towards adding in entirely new syrup flavors. One barista recommended adding two pumps of white mocha and extra apple drizzle, while another recommended lining the cup with caramel drizzle and adding more on top. Other baristas preferred amplifying the brown sugar flavor already present in the drink by adding more pumps of brown sugar syrup.
Cold foam was another common recommendation, with baristas suggesting adding everything from brown sugar cold foam to salted caramel cold foam to vanilla sweet cream cold foam. But, there wasn't always a consensus. Opinions varied when it came to cinnamon, with some recommending adding in a bit extra and others preferring to get rid of it entirely. So, perhaps there's no one right way to order this drink — that's the beauty of it. The Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso functions as a bit of a blank canvas, making it easy to tailor it.
5. Iced Matcha Lemonade
Once upon a time, Starbucks combined matcha with lemonade. And although the chain officially removed the offering from its menu along with other drinks in 2025, the beverage appears to have remained a favorite among some Starbucks baristas. And, luckily, all the ingredients needed to make it are still kept in-stock, so it's an easy drink to recreate.
Several of them took to Reddit to praise the drink, which combines lemonade, water, sweetener, and matcha powder. One barista shared that Matcha Lemonade is their go-to drink after their shift is over, noting that they are "heavy handed on the matcha scoops." Another barista listed it as a go-to, as well, though they recommend modifying it quite a bit by adding coconut milk, strawberry purée, and peach juice to the drink — a combination they affectionately referred to as "mop water." As this Redditor put it, "It looks hideous but tastes good if made right."
6. Iced Oatmilk Matcha Latte
From Starbucks' Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha to its Iced Banana Bread Matcha from the 2026 Valentine's launch, the chain has released a wide variety of unique takes on matcha. But, sometimes, you can't beat a classic.
The Iced Oatmilk Matcha Latte contains matcha powder, oatmilk, ice, and classic syrup as a sweetener. Like the Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, the drink is a bit of a blank canvas that customers and baristas alike can customize. When it comes to baristas' recommended modifications for this specific drink, two flavor pairings repeatedly appeared: matcha and brown sugar and matcha and strawberry.
Some baristas called out taking the classic Iced Matcha Latte to the next level with brown sugar syrup and oatmilk. Strawberry was another popular addition. One barista claimed that they give their Iced Oatmilk Matcha Latte a little strawberry twist by adding strawberry purée to the vanilla sweet cream cold foam. Another barista had a different method, recommending adding in strawberry syrup, strawberry inclusions, and strawberry cold foam to really pack in a strong strawberry flavor.
7. Iced Blonde Vanilla Latte
Although vanilla often gets a bad rap for being seen as basic, the popularity of this drink suggests otherwise. The Iced Blonde Vanilla Latte was one of the most popular drinks Starbucks baristas recommended on Reddit. The beverage typically comes with Starbucks' blonde espresso, vanilla syrup, milk, and ice. Of course, like all of the drinks in this round-up, Starbucks baristas knew just how to spice the popular drink up.
Many recommended incorporating different flavors into the latte with syrups, suggesting toffee nut, or brown sugar as tasty options. Others shared that they opt for an extra boost of sweetness by adding vanilla sweet cream cold foam or either a caramel or mocha drizzle. Several baristas also advocated for adding an additional shot of ristretto (which is basically a more concentrated version of a standard espresso shot) to the drink. If you're looking for a lighter option, you can decrease the amount of sugar by swapping the classic vanilla syrup for sugar-free vanilla syrup.
8. Cold Brew with Oatmilk
Looking for something a little simpler? Cold Brew with oatmilk is about as simple as you can get at Starbucks. A standard Starbucks Cold Brew comes with just cold brew and ice, meaning if you want anything else (even milk), you'll have to customize it.
Though it's simple, Cold Brew with oatmilk appears to be a favorite amongst baristas. Several of them seemed to take more of a minimalist approach with this drink. One barista shared that they simply make a cold brew with light oatmilk. And they aren't the only one keeping it simple. Another barista said their cold brew includes just a splash of oatmilk.
If you're looking for something a bit sweeter though, have no fear. Other baristas were a bit more inventive with their customization approach, like adding cinnamon powder, brown sugar syrup, and brown sugar cold foam. Regardless of what camp you're in, a Cold Brew with oatmilk is the perfect drink if you're looking for morning coffee without all the bells and whistles.
9. Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher
Starbucks baristas appear to be fans of the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher. This fruity Refresher has been a fixture on the coffee chain's menu since 2018 and has developed a loyal following over the years. The drink combines mango and dragonfruit flavors with dragonfruit fruit inclusions, lemonade, and ice, and with its gorgeous pink hue, it's just as stunning as it is delicious.
While some baristas prefer to keep this drink relatively simple, opting for small modifications like light ice or excluding the dragonfruit fruit inclusions, others recommend taking a more customized approach. One barista shared that when they aren't in the mood for coffee, they order a Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade with the addition of peach juice. But you don't have to keep it so simple. Another barista had a longer list of modifications, stating their favorite order was a Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade with extra lemonade base, no dragonfruit fruit inclusions, two raspberry pumps, and passion tango tea on top.
10. Iced Chai Latte
While some of the drinks in today's round-up are relatively new, this next one is a longtime staple. Starbucks first introduced the Iced Chai Latte in 1999, and it's truly stood the test of time because it's still a fan favorite today — baristas included.
While scouring several Reddit threads, the Iced Chai Latte was one of the drinks that was mentioned most often. The standard version of the drink combines black tea infused with warm spices like cinnamon and clove with milk and ice. But judging by baristas' recommendations, it seems that many view the drink as less of a finished product and more as a starting point for customization.
For instance, one barista likes to take the basic chai and add brown sugar and even a blonde shot of espresso. Others swapped out soy milk for oatmilk, with one barista adding a topping of vanilla sweet cream cold foam with two pumps of brown sugar in it.
Beyond milk substitutions, the amount of flavors you can add in are endless. Some baristas have added in hazelnut syrup and salted caramel cold foam, while others have leaned into seasonal flavors like apple drizzle or pumpkin syrup.
11. Strawberry Crème Frappuccino
Back in the day (like, 2016), taking a photo of your Frappuccino at the mall with your friends was the ultimate social currency. Fortunately for many of our younger selves, many baristas still enjoy Frappuccinos today, specifically the Strawberry Crème Frappuccino.
This drink is definitely one of the more dessert-like options of the bunch as it combines ice, milk, and strawberry purée into a milkshake-like texture before being topped with whipped cream. Although this beverage may not be a go-to for most (one barista mentioned they only get it about once a month), the Strawberry Crème Frappuccino had enough praise on Reddit to catch my attention.
While the standard version of the drink goes all in on that strawberry flavor, many baristas seemed drawn to one of the fruit's classic pairings: chocolate. One barista suggested ordering the drink with two scoops of frappe chips, as it creates a chocolate-covered strawberry vibe. Another barista took that idea and ran with it, suggesting swapping out the classic syrup for white chocolate mocha sauce and adding Frappuccino chips and mocha drizzle for an even richer chocolate flavor. For anyone who has always gravitated towards vanilla a bit more than chocolate, another barista claimed vanilla bean powder makes a great addition to the drink.