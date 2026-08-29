I Tried And Ranked 12 Starbucks Refreshers. This Was The Best
Starbucks has been having a Refresher summer in 2026. From the launch of the Tropical Butterfly Refreshers in May to the blue-hued coconut drinks in June to the Blended Energy Refreshers (that are totally worth the brain freeze) in July, Starbucks has reinvented its Refreshers time and time again this year. I mean, personally, I can't stop wondering what color will release next.
But with so many options to choose from, how is anyone supposed to decide what to order? Meticulously trying a dozen Starbucks Refresher flavors isn't exactly the most time-effective solution. Luckily, I took one for the team. Food Republic is here to give you the 411 on pretty much all of the chain's current offerings — 12, to be exact — as of August 2026. From tried-and-true classics like Mango Dragonfruit and Strawberry Açaí to purple-hued newcomers, some drinks rose to the top while others sank to the bottom like overly hydrated fruit inclusions. Read on to discover which Refreshers were my favorites (and how your usual go-to stacked up). Prices may vary based on your location, though all listed in this article are based on the Grande size.
12. Blue Coconut Lemonade Refresher
Taking last place in today's ranking is the Blue Coconut Lemonade Refresher. If you happened to catch my review of Starbucks' Blue Coconut beverages when they launched back in June 2026, you might remember that one drink in particular failed to impress me. The drink in question? The Blue Coconut Lemonade Refresher.
And if my latest taste test proved anything, it's that my initial dislike for the beverage wasn't just a fluke. On paper, coconut and lemonade sounded like a flavor combination that would be bright, tropical, and refreshing. Instead, it was anything but. I struggled to pick up on the coconut, and while the lemonade was present, the drink had an oddly artificial aftertaste — a particularly confusing quality considering that its vibrant blue hue comes from a natural ingredient, blue spirulina. It was also overwhelmingly sweet and lacking the tartness I usually expect in Starbucks' Lemonade Refreshers. At $5.75, the Blue Coconut Lemonade Refresher was one of the most expensive drinks of the day and the one I ultimately enjoyed the least.
11. Ocean Drink
Joining its blue counterpart towards the bottom of the pack is the Ocean Drink. Yes, that's its official name. Its baby blue color certainly made it nice to look at, but unfortunately, that was one of the drink's only major selling points. Since it's made with coconut milk rather than lemonade, it thankfully lacked the slightly off-putting aftertaste that the Blue Coconut Lemonade Refresher possessed. Still, that didn't exactly make it a winner.
For a drink advertised as coconut-forward, I was expecting a bit more coconut flavor. While I tasted a good amount of coconut during my initial taste test in June, much less came through this time around. Furthermore, I also had no idea that it even contained strawberry or açaí until I read the product description. The sweetness appeared to be the most prominent element of the drink, making it feel pretty one-note overall. It was palatable, and I probably could've finished the entire thing if I wanted to. But with Starbucks' wide variety of Refresher options and the Ocean Drink boasting one of the highest price points of the day at $5.75, I can't say that I'd order it again.
10. Butterfly Drink
Next up we have the Butterfly Drink. There's no denying that it's one of the prettiest Refreshers of the bunch. The beverage boasts a stunning royal purple-to-lilac gradient, with a splash of orange at the bottom courtesy of the mango-pineapple pearls. Unfortunately, its totally Instagram-worthy appearance could only get it so far. The mango-pineapple pearls did give it a leg up over the Blue Coconut beverages, adding a burst of flavor and a fun textural element, but they were one of the drink's only standout features.
The first time I tried the Butterfly Drink during Starbucks' May 2026 launch of summer drinks, I enjoyed it a lot more. The coconut milk made it sweet and creamy while also complementing the tropical flavors of guava, passionfruit, mango, and pineapple. This time around though, I didn't love it as much as the lemonade-based version. I also picked up on an unrecognizable flavor that I didn't notice during my first taste test. It wasn't anywhere near as off-putting as the artificial taste of the Blue Coconut Lemonade Refresher, but it was noticeable enough to knock the Butterfly Drink down a few spots. Plus, at $6.45, it's tied with its lemonade counterpart for the most expensive Refreshers of the day.
9. Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher
To my surprise, coming in ninth place is the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher. Anyone who knows me knows that the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher is usually one of my go-tos when the weather starts to warm up and an iced coffee just won't provide that refreshing kick I'm looking for. Going into this taste test, I fully expected it to rank much higher.
To be clear, there's still plenty I like about it. The lemonade gives the drink a bright, tart quality that made is especially refreshing, and I could definitely pick up on the dragonfruit flavor (thanks in part to the dragonfruit inclusions). Where it really fell short though was the mango. After tasting some of the other mango-based Refreshers, I realized just how subtle the mango flavor is in this Refresher. The noticeable lack of the flavor even made me question whether I'd continue to make this my staple Refresher. So, if mango is what you're after, there are certainly better options on the menu.
8. Tropical Butterfly Lemonade Refresher
Unlike the Butterfly Drink, the Tropical Butterfly Lemonade Refresher was actually better than I remembered. Since I wasn't completely sold on it the first time I tried Starbucks' Tropical Butterfly lineup, I anticipated that it would be towards the bottom of my ranking. Instead, it actually managed to edge out one of my longtime faves.
For starters, the Tropical Butterfly Lemonade Refresher is visually stunning. With shades of purple, pink, and orange, it boasts a sunset-like appearance. One of my favorite things about it was the mango-flavored popping pearls. They're juicy and refreshing — everything a good Refresher should be. It ultimately won out over the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher because I simply found myself wanting to take more sips of it. The only reason that kept it from ranking any higher is because it didn't fully deliver on its promised flavor profile. The Tropical Butterfly drinks promise a lot: guava, passionfruit, mango, and pineapple. But not all of those flavors came through equally. The guava and passionfruit were barely there, leaving the mango-pineapple pearls to do the heavy lifting in the flavor department.
7. Dragon Drink
While I've had countless Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refreshers in my day, I had actually never had a Dragon Drink — aka the coconut milk version of the famed Refresher — prior to this taste test. And overall, it's possible this one might be more of a favorite now than the OG.
For starters, although it photographed a bit baby pink, in real life, the Dragon Drink is actually more of a magenta (which already makes it a winner in my book). Of course, a pretty color wasn't all it took to give it a better ranking than the lemonade version. The Dragon Drink ultimately came out higher because it did a much better job of capturing the mango flavor. Now, I'm not sure why that is; after all, it uses the same Refresher base. Perhaps the coconut milk has a subtler flavor that complements rather than competes with the mango (but, hey, that's just a theory). Whatever the reason, the Dragon Drink certainly did a better job of delivering on its promised flavor description than the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher.
With that said, the drink still didn't fully capture that bright, punchy fruit flavor that some of the Refreshers higher on this list possessed. So although it may have won me over more than its lemonade-based counterpart, it ultimately settled towards the middle of the pack.
6. Pink Cannon Ball Drink
If you've never heard of Starbucks' Cannon Ball Drinks, here's the deal. The drinks were released as a collaboration with YouTube Star MrBeast in honor of his show "Beast Games: Strong vs Smart" on Amazon Prime Video. While the lemonade version launched in January 2026 to celebrate the show's launch, the coconut-milk-infused Pink Cannon Ball Drink launched in March 2026 to celebrate the show's finale.
All in all, the drink was solid. While one of our taste testers found that Pink Cannon Ball Drink was more of a belly flop, I enjoyed it. The drink combines coconut milk with two iconic Refreshers bases: Strawberry Açaí and Mango Dragonfruit. Together, they create a sweet, fruity combination where both flavors have a chance to shine. The coconut milk based also gives the drink a creamier twist without completely masking the fruity flavors. There's honestly not much I disliked about it. It just so happened that the other Refreshers that ranked above just happened to be a bit better, giving it a solid sixth place ranking.
5. Pink Drink
The Pink Drink is a Starbucks classic. Or at least it became one in 2017 after customers started requesting coconut milk instead of water in their Strawberry Açaí Refreshers in such high numbers that the chain made it a permanent menu item. Nearly a decade later, the strawberry, açaí, and coconut milk combo is still going strong. And while we can try to recreate the Pink Drink magic at home through copycat recipes, sometimes you just can't beat the real thing.
In all honesty, very little separated the Pink Cannon Ball Drink and the Pink Drink (is that a wild take?). After all, they are fairly similar barring the inclusion of Mango Dragonfruit. Still, call it a desire for simplicity or pure and utter nostalgia, but the Pink Drink ultimately won out. The Strawberry Açaí flavor came through clearly, while the coconut milk gave it a creamy touch without making it feel particularly heavy. I also found it to have an ever-so-slightly more cohesive quality than the Pink Cannon Ball, reminding us that sometimes you really can't go wrong with a classic.
4. Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher
This may have been my first Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher, but it certainly won't be my last. This drink puts the mango in Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher. It was sweet and totally delivered on the mango. If you're looking for a more mango-forward alternative to your usual Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher, consider this your sign to switch it up.
The only reason it doesn't rank any higher is because the sweetness of the Mango Strawberry Refresher base dims some of the lemonade's tartness. You can't have lemonade with even a little bit of a sour kick, and this drink was definitely lacking in that department. It could have used a little more contrast (or even just a splash more lemonade) to really give it that classic lemonade Refresher quality. Still, this was easily one of my favorite drinks of the day and one that I'd certainly order it again.
3. Mango Dream
The Mango Dream was one of the most surprising sips of the day. Starbucks describes the drink as a combination of mango and strawberry flavors shaken with coconut milk for a creamy finish, but for me, the mango was undoubtedly the star of the show. In fact, out of all of the mango-based drinks I tried, it did the best job of showcasing the mango flavor.
From the first sip, Mango Dream tasted like a tropical vacation. The coconut milk gave the drink a smooth, creamy quality that paired incredibly well with the fruity mango and strawberry flavors. At times, it even gave me creamsicle vibes. It was definitely sweet, but unlike some of the lower ranked drinks, that sweetness didn't make the promised flavors difficult to detect. Plus, unlike the Mango Strawberry Lemonade Refresher did with its lemonade base, the sweet mango flavor complemented the coconut milk rather than taking away from it, resulting in an incredibly cohesive drink. So as much as I love the Pink Drink, the Mango Dream ultimately ranked the highest of all of the coconut milk Refreshers thanks to its near perfect balance of creamy and fruity flavors.
2. Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher
The top two Refreshers on this list were nearly interchangeable. And I don't say that lightly. In all honesty, which one I'd consider the "best" would probably change depending on the day. For starters, the Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher has familiarity on its side, being a longtime menu staple.
Of my top two drinks, this one was definitely more tart and lemonade-forward. You taste the lemonade immediately, giving each sip a bright, slightly sour bite that's perfectly complemented by the sweet, fruity strawberry and açaí flavors. Of all the drinks on today's list it perfectly balanced presenting its promised flavors while still remaining refreshing. If you prefer your Refresher bright and tart, a classic like the Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher will never steer you wrong. And if you love the flavor combo but want to up the sweetness, adding some pumps of raspberry syrup makes this Refresher one of the best Starbucks drinks you can order, according to baristas on Reddit.
1. Cannon Ball Drink
To my surprise, the Cannon Ball Drink was the ultimate winner in my ranking. Who would've thought that a limited-time collaboration would manage to beat out one of Starbucks' most tried-and-true Refreshers? Certainly not me. Then again, perhaps it shouldn't be that much of a surprise after all. With Strawberry Açaí and Mango Dragonfruit being two of Starbucks' most iconic Refresher flavors, it's no wonder that combining the two with lemonade creates Refresher magic.
Every sip felt like an explosion of fruity flavor. From the brightness and tartness of the lemonade to the sweet berry notes of the Strawberry Açaí and slightly tropical flavor of the Mango Dragonfruit, the drink somehow combined it all together into something incredibly balanced.
Perhaps the funniest part of my taste testing experience was that, by the end of it, I completely forgot that the drink was a MrBeast collaboration at all (although that could also because of its standard $5.25 Refresher pricing). It tasted less like a seasonal beverage and more like a combo that simply made sense. I know I said earlier that you can't beat a classic, but perhaps combining two classics (with a little bit of lemonade) is the exception to the rule.
Methodology
To determine my rankings, I conducted a taste test of nearly all of Starbucks' current Refreshers. The only flavors not included were the Passionfruit Guava Lemonade Refresher and Island Colada Drink, both of which did not receive an official launch and instead arrived quietly without much lead-up in July 2026 with the ushering in of Starbucks' new blended Refresher line. Considering that these beverages contain the same ingredients as the Tropical Butterfly Drinks (with the exception of the butterfly pea flower that gives them their purple hue), including them in my ranking felt redundant. I also excluded water-based Refreshers. To keep my rankings as consistent as possible, I ordered all beverages without modifications and in multiple batches to try to limit melting and watering down.
The most important factors I considered were flavor quality, flavor accuracy, balance, refreshment, and value. A Refresher was most successful when its advertised flavors were easily identifiable and worked well with its base of either lemonade or coconut milk, it balanced sweetness with either tartness or creaminess, it had a refreshing quality, and was worth its price tag. Drinks earned bonus points if they boasted a fun textural element that enhanced the overall drinking experience.