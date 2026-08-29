I Tried And Ranked 12 Starbucks Refreshers. This Was The Best

Starbucks has been having a Refresher summer in 2026. From the launch of the Tropical Butterfly Refreshers in May to the blue-hued coconut drinks in June to the Blended Energy Refreshers (that are totally worth the brain freeze) in July, Starbucks has reinvented its Refreshers time and time again this year. I mean, personally, I can't stop wondering what color will release next.

But with so many options to choose from, how is anyone supposed to decide what to order? Meticulously trying a dozen Starbucks Refresher flavors isn't exactly the most time-effective solution. Luckily, I took one for the team. Food Republic is here to give you the 411 on pretty much all of the chain's current offerings — 12, to be exact — as of August 2026. From tried-and-true classics like Mango Dragonfruit and Strawberry Açaí to purple-hued newcomers, some drinks rose to the top while others sank to the bottom like overly hydrated fruit inclusions. Read on to discover which Refreshers were my favorites (and how your usual go-to stacked up). Prices may vary based on your location, though all listed in this article are based on the Grande size.