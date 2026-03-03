Review: Starbucks' New Pink Cannon Ball Drink Feels More Like A Belly Flop
Spring is officially in the air at Starbucks, and the chain's seasonal menu release is proof. Chai, toasted coconut, lavender — budding flavors are taking over this coffee giant. Along with some delicious new treats, like the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato and a new frog cake pop, Starbucks is introducing the Pink Cannon Ball Drink, paying homage to its partnership with MrBeast and Beast Games. The original Cannon Ball Drink became an instant hit after its January debut, so the innovators at Starbucks pushed the creativity marker just a few inches more to showcase another colorful hit.
While the Cannon Ball Drink will remain on the menu, we can't say the same for this new pink version — but it's bringing fierce competition with mango, dragon fruit, and strawberry notes leading the way. We tasted this juicy fruit refresher as soon as we could to see if it's worth the sip.
Methodology
For this taste test, I started my analysis with some research about the OG Cannon Ball Drink, learning a brief history of the drink and the partnership with MrBeast. I also did some research when it came to nutrition and pricing. From here, it was time to check out this new drink in person.
I went to my local Starbucks and ordered both the Cannon Ball Drink and new Pink Cannon Ball Drink without modification. I assessed the taste of both to speak to comparison, but I also noted the aesthetic, because let's face it — the camera eats first.
What is the Pink Cannon Ball Drink?
The new Pink Cannon Ball Drink is a creamy take on the fan-favorite Cannon Ball Drink — a lemonade with strawberry and dragon fruit additions — that was released in January. It features coconut milk mixed with Mango Dragonfruit and Strawberry Açaí Refreshers.
This drink is shaken with ice and topped with strawberry and dragon fruit additions, which are essentially freeze dried fruit pieces. Between the colors and the flavors, it seems this one is a bold introduction to the Spring months.
Pricing and availability
Starting March 3, you can head to your local Starbucks and try the new Pink Cannon Ball Drink, along with the entire Spring menu that just dropped. While the original Cannon Ball Drink is here to stay, it seems the Pink Cannon Ball Drink is a limited time item. However, the same was said about the OG, so if this one takes off, we could see another full-time menu addition.
Regarding pricing, both drinks at the Grande size are $5.45 per drink with no modifications. The Tall version is $5.25, and a Venti will run your $5.65. The pricing felt a little steep for what is essentially juice, but I waited to taste the drinks before making a final assessment.
Nutritional info
Looking at a 16-ounce (Grande) Pink Cannon Ball Drink, the nutritional info didn't seem out of place for a refresher. One drink features 150 calories, 3 grams of fat, 31 grams of carbs, and 26 grams of sugar — the latter to be expected. What folks may not know is that this refresher does contain caffeine. In a Grande cup, you're looking at 25 milligrams (approximate value).
What's interesting is that this drink actually has less calories than the original Cannon Ball offering, which features 160 calories. It also contains less sugar than its 33-gram counterpart. It seems if you're looking to cut some sugar and some calories, order the Pink Cannon Ball Drink instead.
Taste test: Pink Cannon Ball Drink
Typically I'm not a fan of bright-colored drinks, unless maybe it's after 5 p.m. and they've got a touch of tequila, but I have to say: This one is a looker. The dried fruit on top was expertly placed and offered a true aesthetic treat.
Regarding taste, I have to say I didn't hate this. It's very fruity, and you get all the flavors as listed. The sip starts with the mango and dragon fruit taking the lead, but the strawberry tang hits at the end. However, while the coconut milk tasted decent during the sip, the aftertaste and mouthfeel were misses. The milk coats your tongue and competes for a spot in the flavor profile. Something here just didn't work.
While those additions on top looked good, they didn't add much to the drink. The strawberries featured too much sugar, and the dragon fruit tasted lackluster. Downing a piece during a sip wasn't off-putting, but I think these toppings are better eaten by the camera.
Final thoughts
Overall, I liked the Pink Cannon Ball Drink more than I thought I would, but that's not saying much. I definitely wouldn't order this drink again. There were too many competing flavors, and the coconut milk just didn't work for me. I get what they were going for here, and I did appreciate the tropical vibes after a long winter, but after a few sips, I was done. It's a pretty drink, but not one that worked as a cohesive sip.
Honestly, the OG Cannon Ball is way better. It lets the fruit flavors shine, tart and tangy in all the right ways with just a touch of sweetness. I'm not saying I hate the pink version, but the coconut milk wasn't a necessary addition, and it dampens the tartness in a way that isn't balanced. It's not bad, but it's far from great, and with the high prices, I was turned off entirely. It's fair to say this Cannon Ball felt far more like a belly flop.