Review: Starbucks' New Pink Cannon Ball Drink Feels More Like A Belly Flop

Spring is officially in the air at Starbucks, and the chain's seasonal menu release is proof. Chai, toasted coconut, lavender — budding flavors are taking over this coffee giant. Along with some delicious new treats, like the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato and a new frog cake pop, Starbucks is introducing the Pink Cannon Ball Drink, paying homage to its partnership with MrBeast and Beast Games. The original Cannon Ball Drink became an instant hit after its January debut, so the innovators at Starbucks pushed the creativity marker just a few inches more to showcase another colorful hit.

While the Cannon Ball Drink will remain on the menu, we can't say the same for this new pink version — but it's bringing fierce competition with mango, dragon fruit, and strawberry notes leading the way. We tasted this juicy fruit refresher as soon as we could to see if it's worth the sip.