Review: Starbucks' New Summer Drinks Look Better Than They Taste – Unless You Order Like This

I was most excited to try the Tropical Butterfly Refresher because of its fun combination of fruit flavors. Starbucks describes the beverage as "summer in a cup" thanks to its blend of guava and passionfruit flavors, mango-pineapple flavored pearls, and vibrant purple hue created by the addition of butterfly pea flower.

Visually, Starbucks really hit the nail on the head. The drink screams summer and is a 10/10 in terms of appearance (and honestly, even that rating seems too low for how stunning this color combo is). The beverage also excels in the innovation category. I've never seen a Starbucks drink with such a rich, royal purple color or one that featured this particular mix of tropical fruit flavors.

Unfortunately, the flavor itself didn't quite live up to the drink's striking appearance. I was especially looking forward to the passionfruit and guava notes in this drink, but both flavors tasted pretty mild. Passionfruit is typically such a strong, bold flavor (after all, it is the secret ingredient that can level up any dessert), so I was left wanting a bit more. Perhaps the drink could have benefited from additional guava or passionfruit inclusions, similar to the chain's Mango Dragonfruit and Strawberry Acaí refreshers. With that said, the mango-pineapple pearls were delicious. They were sweet and fruity with a fun popping texture. When drinking both elements together, the beverage was super fruity and subtly sweet. I just wish the actual drink itself packed a bit more tropical fruity flavor.