How To Make A Starbucks Pink Drink Copycat With 3 Ingredients (And It's Cheaper Too)

The Starbucks Pink drink is a true icon. Its bright, bubble gum pastel pink color is charming and has the blissful taste of strawberry and coconut. The good news — you can create this fruity drink in the comfort of your own with just three ingredients: coconut milk (sweetened or not — that's up to you), passion fruit tea concentrate, and white cran-strawberry juice.

While optional, we highly recommend freeze-dried strawberries for the authentic Starbs experience because, just as freeze-dried strawberries are the secret to vibrant coloring for cakes and frostings, they also add color to this drink. To make your own pink drink, simply take your favorite glass full of ice and combine a cup of passion fruit tea and equal parts white-cran strawberry juice and creamy coconut milk. If you have the freeze-dried berries, place them in the cup at the beginning for extra flavor.

While ingredient costs vary across stores and locations, the cost of sweetened coconut milk starts at around $2.89 for 32 ounces. For the passion fruit tea, buy the pre-made concentrate, which costs $6.79 for 32 ounces — or buy a two-pack on Amazon for a little more. As for the juice, it runs $3.49 for 64 ounces. Finally, the optional freeze-dried varieties cost $3.99 for 10 ounces on Amazon. At first glance, all items add up to $13.17 without the berries or $17.16 with them.

However, the larger quantity of ingredients allows the opportunity to make multiple drinks rather than buying one venti size (only 24 ounces) from Starbucks, which may cost $5.75 before tax, depending on your location. After doing the math, you can make four pink drinks that are 24 ounces each with all the ingredients purchased, which would cost $23 at Starbucks, pre-tax, saving you a pretty penny in the long run.