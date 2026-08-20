8 Best Smithfield Meats To Buy For Your Next BBQ

As any pitmaster will tell you, ribs are an incredibly popular but finicky item that take a great deal of know-how to cook to tender perfection. While barbecue enthusiasts have a variety of opinions on the best way to do that, it's best to avoid making common mistakes – like boiling the ribs or keeping the silverskin on — to achieve the best flavor and texture. You also have to know about the different types of ribs to know best how to cook them.

Pork loin back ribs, sometimes just called pork back ribs, is another way of saying baby back. This type is very meaty and slightly curved. Extra meaty back ribs have more loin meat still attached to them, and some pitmasters suggest trimming the meat to a uniform thickness to ensure the rack cooks evenly.

Smithfield's extra meaty pork loin back ribs are among the company's highest rated products. Customers say they're an excellent buy and are very flavorful. Others proclaim these are their go-to ribs because they turn out tender, juicy, and delicious when cooked low and slow. Fans also appreciate the extra meat, saying it's better to feed a family with. Some say its the best pork they've ever had at a barbecue and that the meat-to-fat ratio is perfect.