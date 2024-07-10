Center Vs Thick-Cut Bacon: What's The Difference?

Whether it's gracing a breakfast plate or adorning a cheeseburger, bacon adds a delicious flavor to dishes while creating a crispy texture. However, when you're perusing the bacon section of the grocery store, it can get quite overwhelming. Beyond how the bacon is cured, the most important variation is what type of cut you choose. You can always opt for standard, but both center-cut and thick-cut bacons are great options depending on your needs.

Center-cut bacon is known for having around 30% less fat than standard American bacon. This is because center-cut bacon is actually just the standard variety but with the fatty ends removed, and the end result is a leaner bacon that will become crunchy easily. While the price between standard and center-cut bacon may appear the same at first glance, the latter's package size is typically smaller due to the shorter strips. That means you're paying the same amount for less bacon.

Thick-cut bacon is on the other end of the scale, with plenty of fat marbling and a chewier texture. These slices of bacon typically are cut around ⅛ inch thick, which is twice the width of standard bacon slices. This cut results in a heartier bite that doesn't crisp up very much. Standard bacon typically has around 16 slices per pound, but with thick-cut it averages closer to 10 to 12 slices per pound. This is worth keeping in mind if your recipe calls for a certain number of bacon strips.