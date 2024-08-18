How Long It Takes To Cook Boneless Vs. Bone-In Pork Chops

Aside from the thickness of a cut, the most significant variable for how long it takes to cook a pork chop is whether it's a boneless or bone-in cut. The science behind this is straightforward but crucial to understand when enjoying the many different ways to cook a pork chop — whether you're making a Chicago-style pork chop sandwich, garlicky pork chops with roasted sunchokes, or a one-skillet French onion pork chop.

While the primary structural mineral for bones is calcium phosphate, a great conductor of heat, bones are quite porous. The porousness cancels out the conduction of calcium phosphate, switching bones from a heat conductor to a heat insulator. The insulation slows down heat penetration in the meat surrounding the bone, which is why this part is typically the rarest of a whole cut. And that means that bone-in takes longer to cook – often about 20 minutes or so.

However, time differences for cooking boneless and bone-in pork chops also depend on the type of heat used while cooking. Conduction, convection, and radiant heat all respond differently to a bone, and some of these differences are more pronounced than others.

You should cook pork chops, regardless of whether they're bone-in or boneless, to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit (medium rare) to prevent illness and no more than 160 degrees (well done) to prevent dryness. No matter how the pork is cooked, you should flip the chops halfway through.