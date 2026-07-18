St. Louis Vs Chicago-Style Baby Back Ribs: Here's The Actual Difference

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Baby back ribs are a part of the pig's rib cage that is closer to the spine and is cut off from the spare ribs, which are closer to the belly. Baby back ribs are curved and shorter than the flatter spare ribs, and they're also leaner, meatier, and more tender, which makes them quicker to prepare but also more expensive. They're actually a more modern cut of pork in American gastronomy, having appeared on menus in the mid-20th century and taking off in popularity when Chili's began advertising them with a catchy jingle in the mid-1990s. Barbecue, on the other hand, has been around much longer than that and can trace its origins back to the Taíno people of the Caribbean well before the arrival of Europeans on the continent. As such, very few of the numerous barbecue styles found throughout the U.S. traditionally use baby back ribs, including those from St. Louis and Chicago.

St. Louis-style ribs are made with the St. Louis-style cut of spare ribs, which have been trimmed of excess cartilage, breastbone, and connective tissue, and the style typically calls for smoking the ribs low and slow before brushing them with a sweet and tangy sauce. Chicago has a couple of barbecue styles that use ribs, but perhaps the most distinctive cut of barbecue meat in the Windy City is the rib tip, which contains small pieces of bone and cartilage. Chicago-style barbecue often employs a dry rub and is finished with a sweet, spicy, tomato-based sauce that frequently features celery salt. But there is a lot more to these two distinct styles that can inspire how you season, cook, and sauce your barbecue.