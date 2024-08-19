The Best And Worst Cut Of Pork To Smoke

There are few cuts of pork you can't throw into a smoker for great barbecue. But to determine the best and worst cuts, Food Republic turned to the chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill, Rich Parente. "I like smoking tougher cuts, like ribs, pork shoulder, pork shank, and pork butt, which makes great pulled pork," Parente stated. However, he followed that up with: "Pork loin isn't something I'm usually going into a smoker with, as leaner cuts that cook quickly tend to have a drier end result."

Pork butt, also known as Boston butt, is the cut of choice for any pitmaster looking to dish out juicy pulled pork. Compare this to pork loin, an extremely lean and comparatively thin cut of meat that, while delicious and versatile, sits at the bottom of the barbecue totem pole. However, it is still possible to make a delicious smoked pork loin – albeit without many of the factors that people have come to love from American barbecue.

Barbecue relies on two key principles: extensive exposure to smoke, which imparts a unique flavor to the meat –and low and slow cooking times, which break down muscle fibers and melt collagen into pure flavor. This is why those tougher cuts, which are full of connective tissue, do so well when smoked.