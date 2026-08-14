Elevate Your Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Latte With These 5 Ordering Tips

Over two decades ago, Starbucks launched its Pumpkin Spice Latte with espresso, milk, and pumpkin spice syrup that eventually included actual pumpkin. It has, of course, solidified its place in people's hearts as a seasonal must for fall flavor enthusiasts, but Starbucks isn't the only game in town with the autumnal drink on the menu. Massachusetts-born Dunkin' has its own spin on it. In addition to being flavored with traditional warm spices, the sweet beverage features a topping of whipped cream, caramel, and cinnamon sugar.

If you're celebrating the start of brisk weather and falling leaves, upgrading your pumpkin experience may be as easy as pairing the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte with one of Dunkin's seasonal treats. The chain has previously released baked goods like an Iced Pumpkin Loaf, Pumpkin Cake Donuts, and Pumpkin Munchkins, all suitable for doubling down on fall flavor. You could also lean a little into the sweet-meets-savory side of things with some bacon that's made even better with maple syrup. But if you're looking to up the ante on the drink itself, there are more than a few ways to do it, from changing the milk to adding new flavors.