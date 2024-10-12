What Makes Ultra-Filtered Milk Different From The Ordinary Stuff?

Milk might do your body good, but is there a way for it to do better? With more and more brands of ultra-filtered milk hitting grocery store shelves — in addition to the popular Fairlife brand, on the market since 2012 — you might be wondering what makes it different (and some say better), especially since it can cost double or triple the price of regular milk.

The unique manufacturing of ultra-filtered milk yields a product that has nearly twice as much protein and much less sugar than regular milk, which makes this drink appealing to anyone looking to watch their sugar intake or increase their protein consumption. Most brands are also lactose-free, making them ideal choices for consumers who have trouble digesting regular dairy. However, since the filtering process does not remove the milk proteins (it actually concentrates them), ultra-filtered milk is not a viable alternative for people who are allergic to dairy, in comparison to the lactose intolerant.

In addition to the extra nutritional benefits, most ultra-filtered milk also has a longer shelf life than regular milk, since it's typically ultra-pasteurized as well. Most fans find that it also tastes thicker, creamier, and sweeter, due to the concentrated protein content and addition of lactase (an enzyme that breaks lactose down into simpler sugars).