Elevate The Flavor Of Pumpkin Bread With Some Nutty Additions

What food encapsulates the fall season better than a freshly baked loaf of pumpkin bread? While there may be several mistakes to avoid with canned pumpkin, it's pretty easy to make a delightful snack bread with a small assortment of ingredients like flour, eggs, pumpkin, and warming spices. The best part is that the bread's mellow flavor can accommodate a variety of mix-ins. For instance, nuts provide this seasonal staple with crunchy texture and a range of earthy, sharp, and buttery flavors.

Peanuts are the nut with the most protein per serving, easy to find, and affordable, but feel free to get creative with more than one variety. For added depth, stir some chopped walnuts, pecans, or almonds into your batter. Hazelnuts, pine nuts, and pumpkin seeds (though not technically a nut) are also worthwhile options. You can also use nuts to make a wide range of delicious toppings. Combine your favorite variety with oats, butter, brown sugar, and a bit of flour to create a tasty streusel.

For a more simplified topping, just sprinkle your prepared batter with chopped nuts before baking. In the oven, the nuts take on a richer, more roasted flavor that pairs well with the spiced bread. You can also top your loaf with candied nuts (like these bacon candied apple spiced nuts) after baking and cooling. Once you decide to use these crunchy snacks, you may be inspired to add even more ingredients.