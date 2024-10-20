How Coffee Milk Became A New England Staple

Small but mighty, Rhode Island is no stranger to unique food and beverage offerings, including the topping-laden "hot weiner" sold throughout the state — but coffee milk, a deliciously simple combination of sweet coffee syrup (think a java-infused version of chocolate syrup) and milk, is particularly beloved among its children and adults. The drink is similar in flavor to treats like the Italian affogato, which involves drowning ice cream in espresso, and for many years, it was offered as a beverage option in Rhode Island school lunchrooms.

The New England origins of coffee milk are mostly unknown, and the stuff of legend. Some claim that the drink was invented by a Rhode Island "soda jerk" to appeal to his youngest customers (who felt grown up drinking a coffee-flavored beverage), while others believe that a diner owner was trying to get more mileage out of the day's coffee grounds by pouring milk over them to steep. The local Italian-American immigrant population is also credited with popularizing the drink.

Regardless of its origin, New England diners began serving coffee milk somewhere between the 1920s and 1930s, with commercially available coffee syrups hitting the market around the same time. Rhode Island deemed this local favorite its official state beverage in 1993, with Del's Lemonade as a close runner-up.