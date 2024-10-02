What Brand Of Oat Milk Does Dunkin' Use?

As the popularity of oat milk continues to skyrocket, it's cropping up in more and more places and is now ubiquitous at many larger coffee chains. Dunkin' added the option to its menu in 2020, making it "one of the first national quick service restaurant brands to make oatmilk available at 100% of its U.S. locations," according to the company's press release. The decision came after a test run in California gave customers a taste of the vegan alternative to cow's milk.

The brand that Dunkin' uses in its beverages is Planet Oat. In 2023 it was the best-selling oat milk in the United States (per Statista), which is not the brand of oat milk Starbucks uses. Starbucks, however, didn't add the plant-based milk to its permanent menu until 2021. Dunkin' partnered with actress and vegan personality Tabitha Brown to make the announcement on Instagram and TikTok where she was shown enthusiastically trying the non-dairy milk in a variety of cold coffee types, including iced coffee, chai, and matcha lattes.

At the time of the rollout, Dunkin' introduced its new Iced Oatmilk Latte. That specific item is no longer listed on the menu — although the regular iced latte can still be made with oat milk. In fact, any drink at Dunkin' can be customized with oat or almond milk for an additional charge. Almond milk is the only other dairy-free option and has been available since 2014. The company added coconut milk in 2021 but discontinued it in 2023.