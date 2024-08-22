Are Starbucks' PSLs Made With Real Pumpkin?
Despite the fact that homemaker extraordinaire Martha Stewart declared her distaste for pumpkin spice lattes in 2023, and the PSL also landed on kitchen queen Ina Garten's list of foods and drinks she doesn't like, the fall beverage still tops the list of Starbucks' most popular seasonal drinks. Offered (and sipped) in countries around the globe, the latte might always be a fan-favorite — even though it's been at the center of controversy in the past, with detractors pointing out that the latte lacked actual pumpkin.
When the Pumpkin Spice Latte was first released in 2003, it was infused with its now-iconic flavor using a few pumps of pumpkin spice syrup and a dash of pumpkin spice on top. The recipe was developed with the goal of using spices that complement both pumpkin and coffee, but did not include any actual pumpkin. However, in 2015 — a dozen years after its introduction — Starbucks revamped its PSL sauce by adding a small amount of pumpkin puree. Additionally, the coffee purveyor lists pumpkin puree as an ingredient for the syrup in a homemade recipe currently on its website. With that being said, the actual amount of pumpkin in the drink isn't exactly plentiful.
How much pumpkin is in a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte?
As of 2024, there is still puree made from kabocha pumpkins in Starbucks' PSL, but the pumpkin spice syrup's very slight flavor change may not be the result of the addition of pumpkin. At the same time, the company also removed artificial flavors from the drink. Some customers said it tasted the same, while others noticed more of a pumpkin flavor, but there may be a very minimal amount of pumpkin in the latte overall.
Starbucks' recipe for making PSL sauce at home calls for only 4 tablespoons of pureed pumpkin (along with other ingredients) and ultimately amounts to eight servings. The amount of pumpkin in the latte isn't particularly significant — but there's really no need to get hung up on the pumpkin part at all. "Real" pumpkin isn't even present in other treats like pumpkin pie; according to the Food and Drug Administration, canned pumpkin can include field pumpkins as well as the more generic "golden-fleshed, sweet squash," and it doesn't specify a ratio in order for the puree to be labeled as canned pumpkin.
The real force behind most "pumpkin spice" foods is just that: the spices. Since Starbucks' PSL got mega-popular before it had pumpkin in it to begin with, it's safe to say that sugar and warm spices are the real core of the drink.
The other seasonal drinks Starbucks offers for fall
In addition to Starbucks' traditional Pumpkin Spice Latte, you can also order variations of the drink, including iced or blended versions, or a cold brew coffee topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice. Tea enthusiasts can opt for the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, which features the spiced drink with the same toppings as the cold brew.
If you're looking for fall-flavored comfort in a drink that doesn't incorporate pumpkin, Starbucks has another autumnal go-to in its seasonal lineup: apple. The seasonal Apple Crisp beverages are all made with oat milk and channel the flavors of a classic pie with apple, brown sugar, and cinnamon flavors. For those using the app to order, there are two more apple drinks: the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White.
And, of course, you can always create your own custom off-menu fall drinks. Try ordering a Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate, and add in some other flavors that complement apple like cinnamon dolce or honey ginger. Or, make any drink feel autumnal with a dash of aromatic cinnamon powder or cinnamon sweet cream cold foam. Finally, for any fall-flavor enthusiasts who want to indulge without coffee or tea, simply ask for a steamer (aka hot milk or a milk alternative) with a few pumps of seasonal syrup.