Are Starbucks' PSLs Made With Real Pumpkin?

As of 2024, there is still puree made from kabocha pumpkins in Starbucks' PSL, but the pumpkin spice syrup's very slight flavor change may not be the result of the addition of pumpkin. At the same time, the company also removed artificial flavors from the drink. Some customers said it tasted the same, while others noticed more of a pumpkin flavor, but there may be a very minimal amount of pumpkin in the latte overall.

Starbucks' recipe for making PSL sauce at home calls for only 4 tablespoons of pureed pumpkin (along with other ingredients) and ultimately amounts to eight servings. The amount of pumpkin in the latte isn't particularly significant — but there's really no need to get hung up on the pumpkin part at all. "Real" pumpkin isn't even present in other treats like pumpkin pie; according to the Food and Drug Administration, canned pumpkin can include field pumpkins as well as the more generic "golden-fleshed, sweet squash," and it doesn't specify a ratio in order for the puree to be labeled as canned pumpkin.

The real force behind most "pumpkin spice" foods is just that: the spices. Since Starbucks' PSL got mega-popular before it had pumpkin in it to begin with, it's safe to say that sugar and warm spices are the real core of the drink.