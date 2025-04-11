How To Make Chai Spice With Just 6 Ingredients

If you're a chai spice lover, you've come to the right place. Whether this is the first time you've considered making your own chai spice mix, or you're an old hand looking for fresh ideas, it's really very simple to throw together a blend of common spices to create something magical. Chai, which originated in India, literally means tea, but in much of South East Asia, that means a sweet and spicy beverage with a tea base and heavy notes of cardamom mixed with even heavier notes of cinnamon and a dash of other warm and slightly spicy flavors. It can be called masala chai, meaning spiced tea. In America, chai spice is considered a flavor in its own right, made with a blend of spices that you can find prepackaged in supermarkets, similar to how you can find pumpkin spice. To make a house-blend chai spice of your own, you probably already have the necessary spices on hand.

While you're more than welcome to experiment with how best to measure out the spices — and which ones to use — based on your preferences, one easy-to-make blend consists of six common spices: Cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg. While you can go the extra mile to make this using whole spices, we're focusing on the ground versions for ease and convenience.

When putting this together, go heaviest on the cinnamon, followed by cardamom and ginger, and then your preferred amounts of nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. A good example is to use three tablespoons of cinnamon, one tablespoon each of cardamom and ginger, and ½ tablespoon each of the remainder.