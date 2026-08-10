10 Rules Texas Roadhouse Staff Members Have To Follow

The iconic line-dancing Roadies is perhaps one of the first unusual rules diners might associate with the Texas-themed chain, but it's not as universal as you may believe. The management team at each location plays a large role in deciding when and how often front of house employees need to pause their customer service tasks, and line up for a high-energy dance in front of guests, notes employees on Reddit. Some locations opt to let it slide entirely, while others might require it on a regular schedule throughout the day.

If new employees are hired to a location with line-dancing on the menu, they aren't just thrown to the wolves to learn on the job. Rehearsals are required, and either live or online training is provided for a two-step line dance so Roadies can jump in with enthusiasm during their regular shifts.

If you're wondering if dancing takes priority over food quality or diner experience, former employees on Reddit suggest that when it's time to dance, not all servers are expected to drop everything and participate at once. Some managers ban the dancing during rushes, but an enthusiastic performance can actually serve as a pleasant distraction to customers when there's a wait, easing some of the pressure that can be put on servers when a restaurant is slammed.