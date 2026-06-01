How Texas Roadhouse Makes Its Mashed Potatoes So Creamy

Texas Roadhouse is a chain of Texas-themed steakhouses founded in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993 by Kent Taylor. Besides steaks, the chain is famous for its fall-off-the-bone BBQ ribs and house-made rolls, served with cinnamon honey butter. Texas Roadhouse prides itself on making everything from scratch at each location, and diners can order their choice of side dishes with most entrees — and one of the best offerings at Texas Roadhouse is its mashed potatoes. One Redditor commented that the creamy spuds are their "favorite" because "they're soft and fluffy and they have the ... skins in them. They remind me a lot of the homemade mashed potatoes I ate growing up."

Luckily, a Texas Roadhouse managing partner in Bossier City, Louisiana, shared the now not-so-secret recipe for the creamy mashed potatoes. He started with what appeared to be russet potatoes, which are a good variety for this recipe because they are starchy and make for a fluffier mash. Partially peeling the potatoes gives the finished dish some added flavor and textural interest without making it feel like you just mashed up baked spuds. It's also a good compromise if you're feeding both skin-on and skinless fans.

Cutting the tubers into uniform pieces before boiling reduces cooking time and also makes them easier to mash. Keeping a close eye on the clock and boiling the potatoes just until they are fork-tender can prevent them from falling apart and absorbing too much water, which can lead to a soupy dish. Putting the cooked potatoes back into a hot pan helps evaporate any excess moisture while also helping the butter melt evenly. It's a pretty solid recipe for creamy mashed potatoes.