Texas Roadhouse Employees Have To Follow This Script When Greeting Customers

As soon as you step inside a Texas Roadhouse, you're probably hit with that familiar, Southern-style steakhouse aroma. Texas Roadhouse's founder, Kent Taylor, has emphasized the importance of "legendary food and service," but also being "people-first," bringing more to the table than just amazing steaks (per Texas Roadhouse). However, the service is more choreographed than you might think. According to one Texas Roadhouse employee's training flashcard on Quizlet, roadies (employees) are told to greet guests this way: "Howdy and welcome to Texas Roadhouse, my name is Bell, and I'm more than happy to help you. Can I get a name and number of people in your party? Is this your first rodeo, or are you a Texas Roadhouse veteran?" You may recall a host saying something like this to you! While not every single employee will say the greeting word-for-word, Texas Roadhouse trains workers around a specific service flow. The chain uses a H.E.A.R.T. acronym: "howdy, engage, arrive, respond, and thank you," which covers everything from the first hello to the final farewell.

The brand obviously leans into a personal, old-fashioned touch, almost like a greeting you might expect in a small town. That matters at a restaurant where guests may be walking into a loud dining room (the most common complaint), packed tables, and a crowded host stand. So before engaging in a rookie Texas Roadhouse mistake like over-indulging in that basket of fluffy, freshly baked yeast rolls with Honey Cinnamon Butter, the host has already seen, acknowledged, and settled you in.