Texas Roadhouse Employees Have To Follow This Script When Greeting Customers
As soon as you step inside a Texas Roadhouse, you're probably hit with that familiar, Southern-style steakhouse aroma. Texas Roadhouse's founder, Kent Taylor, has emphasized the importance of "legendary food and service," but also being "people-first," bringing more to the table than just amazing steaks (per Texas Roadhouse). However, the service is more choreographed than you might think. According to one Texas Roadhouse employee's training flashcard on Quizlet, roadies (employees) are told to greet guests this way: "Howdy and welcome to Texas Roadhouse, my name is Bell, and I'm more than happy to help you. Can I get a name and number of people in your party? Is this your first rodeo, or are you a Texas Roadhouse veteran?" You may recall a host saying something like this to you! While not every single employee will say the greeting word-for-word, Texas Roadhouse trains workers around a specific service flow. The chain uses a H.E.A.R.T. acronym: "howdy, engage, arrive, respond, and thank you," which covers everything from the first hello to the final farewell.
The brand obviously leans into a personal, old-fashioned touch, almost like a greeting you might expect in a small town. That matters at a restaurant where guests may be walking into a loud dining room (the most common complaint), packed tables, and a crowded host stand. So before engaging in a rookie Texas Roadhouse mistake like over-indulging in that basket of fluffy, freshly baked yeast rolls with Honey Cinnamon Butter, the host has already seen, acknowledged, and settled you in.
The cheerful greeting is only part of a bigger service routine
That polished "howdy" is not where anything ends, of course. If you have ever seen someone's birthday play out, you know the chain unabashedly goes all out. But some Redditors, who identified themselves as current or former roadies, describe the job as more structured than what's smiling on the surface. For example, one former employee wrote that servers "must be a robot to hit all the selling points," while another added, "Being a robot to a table means you have to say a script and be absolutely perfect. [We] need to hit our story points and say 3 item[s] in our story (fresh baked bread, fall off the bone ribs, hand cut steaks), [and] get drinks out within 2-3 mins." That same commenter also mentioned having to recommend appetizers, repeat steak temperatures, and keep up with refills, bread, drinks, and timing.
Still, not every worker described it as a strict word-for-word script. One self-identified current employee wrote on Reddit, "'The script' that people talk about isn't a hard [word-for-word] thing you have to say. They want you to hit your points[,] and it's easy to do without being a robot." The greeting may sound simple from your side as the customer, but it is part of a larger, country-style rhythm meant to make the whole restaurant feel upbeat, consistent, and unmistakably Texas Roadhouse.