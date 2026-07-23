The Question To Ask Your Server Before Ordering The Main Course At A Restaurant
When restaurant diners seek ordering advice from their server, it's common to ask questions like, "What would you recommend?" and "What's your favorite dish?" But those wide-open queries that make them choose from all the menu selections aren't the best way to find a dish guests will like. It can be more successful, instead, to first narrow down the possibilities. One way to do that is by tying the courses together and giving your server more focused main course options, asking them: "I'm trying to decide between two or three mains. Which would be the best choice to follow the appetizer I've chosen?"
When we order an appetizer and main course, we may not be thinking if they go well together — just that we like them. But when they complement each other, it creates a more unified meal, especially as the appetizer is intended to prime your appetite for what comes next. It also helps take the edge off your hunger, so you can more leisurely enjoy the rest of your dinner without quickly diving in because you haven't eaten anything. (Just keep in mind that you don't want to become a restaurant camper who lingers too long.)
One way your server can help you pick two complementary courses is to look for flavor notes that carry through both. Alternately, focus on something else they have in common, like an ingredient, a type of food like poultry or fish, a cooking method, or even a texture. It could also be driven by either course. Just as you can ask your server for a main recommendation to go with an appetizer that caught your eye, you can ask for an app suggestion based on the main you're ordering, too.
Communicate with your server to get better recommendations
Another way to get a more targeted main course recommendation is to tell the server what kinds of foods and flavors you like, or conversely, ones that you don't. That information will help guide them to dishes that align with your preferences. Because even though they know the food at their restaurants and have likely sampled most of it, that doesn't mean that guests will find the same dishes delicious. Without any help from you, it could also be uncomfortable if they give you a requested order suggestion, and you don't take their advice because it's not appealing to you. If you're an adventurous eater, you can have your server recommend an item that isn't ordered a lot, because it could be a little unusual, but still an excellent dish.
Being courteous and respectful when speaking to the servers will not only result in the best meal suggestions, but it will get you better service, too. Remember to also use the menu etiquette rule of folding it and putting it down on the table when you need to get their attention.