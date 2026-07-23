The Question To Ask Your Server Before Ordering The Main Course At A Restaurant

When restaurant diners seek ordering advice from their server, it's common to ask questions like, "What would you recommend?" and "What's your favorite dish?" But those wide-open queries that make them choose from all the menu selections aren't the best way to find a dish guests will like. It can be more successful, instead, to first narrow down the possibilities. One way to do that is by tying the courses together and giving your server more focused main course options, asking them: "I'm trying to decide between two or three mains. Which would be the best choice to follow the appetizer I've chosen?"

When we order an appetizer and main course, we may not be thinking if they go well together — just that we like them. But when they complement each other, it creates a more unified meal, especially as the appetizer is intended to prime your appetite for what comes next. It also helps take the edge off your hunger, so you can more leisurely enjoy the rest of your dinner without quickly diving in because you haven't eaten anything. (Just keep in mind that you don't want to become a restaurant camper who lingers too long.)

One way your server can help you pick two complementary courses is to look for flavor notes that carry through both. Alternately, focus on something else they have in common, like an ingredient, a type of food like poultry or fish, a cooking method, or even a texture. It could also be driven by either course. Just as you can ask your server for a main recommendation to go with an appetizer that caught your eye, you can ask for an app suggestion based on the main you're ordering, too.