Where Can You Buy Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauce?
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Among steakhouse chains, Texas Roadhouse has emerged as something of a cult classic. A large part of the appeal lies in its tasty steaks served in a buzzy atmosphere, all at approachable prices. Yet the small accouterments add a lot to the experience, too — customers love the rolls, for example. Not to mention, the chain's steak sauce draws fervent fandom as well.
The restaurant serves its own brand of Roadhouse Gold Sauce, advertised for its smoky and tangy flavor. Made using a unique medley of vinegar, soy sauce, apple butter, raisins, and additional flavors, it's a balanced condiment that's become a customer favorite. "I think it's the best steak sauce I've ever had," noted one Reddit user. Thankfully, this well-regarded condiment — as well as a retail-exclusive classic flavor — is available for sale at a wide range of retailers.
You can easily grab a 12-ounce bottle of Texas Roadhouse's Gold Sauce or Classic Steak Sauce online via Amazon, or find it on shelves at Meijer or Weis Markets, as well as at many Walmart and Albertsons locations. Regional favorites like H-E-B and Brookshire Brothers consistently carry the Classic flavor, while Kroger, Schnucks, Giant, and Food City locations stock them as well (though availability varies). Happily, the bottle is generally easy to order online, making it simple to track down this Texas Roadhouse favorite.
How to use your Texas Roadhouse steak sauce
Once you've grabbed a bottle of this fan-favorite sauce, it's time to put the condiment to good use. You can certainly replicate the Texas Roadhouse experience in the comfort of your own home by grilling up similar steak cuts — think readily available options like New York strip, sirloin, or bone-in ribeye. Don't forget the other protein options, either; the smoky-tangy flavors will deliciously complement recreations of menu items like herb-crusted chicken, as well as a cheeseburger.
In addition to serving as a flavorful dollop atop a protein, the sauce can be used in more intensive culinary applications, too. You could craft a delicious steak sauce-based marinade for grilled chicken or beef kebabs — simply expand the steak sauce with oil, water, and a touch of salt, then coat to combine. Alternatively, add some sugar and ketchup to craft a mouthwatering Texas Roadhouse-inspired glaze, perfect for coating a Lone Star-sized T-bone. For an even more creative twist, mix the steak sauce into a salad dressing using sour cream, vinegar, oil, and honey — the result will beautifully coat greens or any number of tasty Texas Roadhouse sides, such as steak fries or house-baked rolls. With a bottle of Gold Sauce in hand, the sky's the limit for potential applications.