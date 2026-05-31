Where Can You Buy Texas Roadhouse Steak Sauce?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among steakhouse chains, Texas Roadhouse has emerged as something of a cult classic. A large part of the appeal lies in its tasty steaks served in a buzzy atmosphere, all at approachable prices. Yet the small accouterments add a lot to the experience, too — customers love the rolls, for example. Not to mention, the chain's steak sauce draws fervent fandom as well.

The restaurant serves its own brand of Roadhouse Gold Sauce, advertised for its smoky and tangy flavor. Made using a unique medley of vinegar, soy sauce, apple butter, raisins, and additional flavors, it's a balanced condiment that's become a customer favorite. "I think it's the best steak sauce I've ever had," noted one Reddit user. Thankfully, this well-regarded condiment — as well as a retail-exclusive classic flavor — is available for sale at a wide range of retailers.

You can easily grab a 12-ounce bottle of Texas Roadhouse's Gold Sauce or Classic Steak Sauce online via Amazon, or find it on shelves at Meijer or Weis Markets, as well as at many Walmart and Albertsons locations. Regional favorites like H-E-B and Brookshire Brothers consistently carry the Classic flavor, while Kroger, Schnucks, Giant, and Food City locations stock them as well (though availability varies). Happily, the bottle is generally easy to order online, making it simple to track down this Texas Roadhouse favorite.