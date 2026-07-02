Elevate Your Texas Roadhouse Steak With These 4 Ordering Tips

It's standard practice at Texas Roadhouse restaurants to finish steaks with a brush of butter before serving them to customers. The Reddit tipster who shared the inside scoop on getting a fresh cut of meat also shed light on this practice, explaining that "every steak leaves the expo station [butter-brushed] to finish the steak and the lighting at the tables are set specifically to glisten off of this and the rolls (yes, really)."

Knowing a butter brushing is in store for your steak, you can amp up the flavor by asking your server to have it brushed with the chain's Garlic Lemon Pepper Butter instead. Or, order a side cup of the melty butter and drizzle it on yourself. Either way, you're about to give your steak a spectacular flavor boost.

This garlicky compound butter is used as a standard topping on menu items like the Grilled Shrimp, and what's good for the sea creature is good for the cow, if you'll pardon the adapted metaphor. Finishing a steak with compound butter infuses it with flavor and helps create an appetizing, evenly browned crust. The butter's flavors also complement the steak rather than overwhelm it. The brightness of the lemon, the savoriness of the garlic, and the bite of the pepper create the perfect balance to elevate your steak.