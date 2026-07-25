This Steakhouse Restaurant Chain Always Makes Its Bread Fresh

In an age when many U.S. restaurant chains are cutting back on costs, replacing menu items with less satisfying alternatives, and using pre-made sauces instead of making recipes in-house, there is at least one popular restaurant chain that still insists on making everything from scratch, including its complimentary items. Contrary to what its name would imply, Texas Roadhouse is a chain of steakhouses started by Kent Taylor in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993 and is famous for its fall-off-the-bone BBQ ribs and affordable steaks. The company now owns more than 700 restaurants in the United States and abroad. Diners are presented with Texas Roadhouse's signature rolls — which are baked fresh every five minutes — with honey cinnamon butter when they're seated.

When it comes to baked goods, many chains make the dough in a central kitchen or outsource the products to a third party, like the brand behind Olive Garden's breadsticks. One Redditor thought this was the case and commented that they assumed Texas Roadhouse's "bread comes in frozen." However, another user claiming to be an employee replied to that comment. "There really isn't much that is frozen or pre-made at Texas Roadhouse," they countered. "Almost everything is made from scratch."