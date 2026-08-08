Elevate Costco's Food Court Pizza With These 5 Ordering Tips
Costco is known for several affordable ready-to-eat foods. There's the famed $4.99 cheap rotisserie chicken and the equally beloved $1.50 hot dog deal. Another great value bite that never fails to intrigue is the food court pizza. Even as far as takeout pies go, Costco keeps the options no-frills. You're limited to exclusively cheese or pepperoni, sold by the slice or as an entire 18-inch pie. Always made fresh in the food court, the pizzas sell for under $10 whole; a price performance that's hard to complain about.
Still, the availability of only two toppings can feel constraining — it's nice to enjoy pies with a touch more flavor. While there aren't official ways to customize the pizza, Costco food court regulars are a creative bunch. Whether creatively crossing over condiments, modifying pizza preparation, or throwing on store-bought toppings, pizza fans have pioneered an array of pie adjustments. So try out one (or more) savvy pizza tips, and you'll wondrously enhance the experience without compromising on the food's incredible value.
Ask for your Costco pizza extra crispy
It's rare to tailor pizza doneness; such preparation requests are typically reserved for taking steak orders. Yet Costco customers have caught on to a unique way of crisping up crusts, asking staff to extend the pie's oven time. The hack has been around for years: "Just ask for extra crispy ... They will either push it back in at the end, or pull it back on the belt's starting side," cited a Reddit user in 2020. The retailer's pie dough is known to be on the flimsy and chewy side, making this ordering tip handy for fixing up structural issues.
Still, the ability to even request such a pizza modification can surprise some customers. Every once in a while, Costco locations do refuse the adjustment. So long as your local outlet isn't slammed, though, pizza enthusiasts report a solid rate of success. Simply politely request your pizza be "well done," and staff will take care of the rest, creating a pie with a nice charred color, lightly browned cheese, and even lightly caramelized pepperoni, too. "This is the only way to get our pizza," wrote a commenter in a different Costco thread — quite a glow-up from a simple cooking instruction.
Add food court condiments onto your Costco pizza
Costco's condiment bar is primarily designated for hot dogs, but that doesn't mean the fixings can't make a slice shine, too. For starters, there are free packets of red pepper flakes and parm — classic pizza enhancements — letting you incorporate umami and spice to your taste.
Don't overlook a diced onion upgrade, either, adding a bright bite and crunch to your pie. The lightly controversial hack never fails to start a conversation. "Anyone tried putting the onions on the pizza?" asked one Reddit poster, with hundreds of comments discussing the modification.
Looking for a little more garnish complexity? Whip up a batch of DIY Costco kimchi. A beloved hot dog ordering tip, this topping involves mixing the store's pre-chopped raw onions with mustard, ketchup, relish, and red pepper flakes. Salty, spicy, sour, and even a touch sweet to the taste, this all-in-one mixture will really oomph up your pizza slice — all without spending an extra cent.
Add on your own Costco pizza toppings
Undoubtedly, cheese or pepperoni plus a condiment bar isn't a widely expansive topping selection. So take the matter into your own hands and experiment with DIY topping combinations. You're already at a grocery store after all — so the opportunities for pie improvement are expansive.
Start by introducing vegetables into the mix. You could go with familiar pizza favorites like mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, or artichoke hearts. Add on fresh leafy greens for a zippy bite — say, a batch of arugula — or top it with herbs like chopped parsley or basil. Consider spooning on some chili crisp or parmesan for extra flavor, or go with a bolder flavor combo: "Crumbled bacon and pineapple ... it's delicious!!" recommended a Reddit user.
If you're keen to completely rework the dish, you could even request a Costco pizza with dough and sauce only. Such a modification lets you tailor the quantity and type of dairy you throw on. "I think Costco adds way too much cheese. It gets a little clumpy," noted an Instagram poster who recommended the technique. Whatever toppings you throw on, many also cite that Costco pizza is better with a second round of cooking; "Air fry a slice for a few minutes[;] 10 times better," recommended one Reddit user on a Costco thread. With new toppings and a touch more prep, a Costco pie will delight in a new light.
Place your Costco pizza order ahead of time
The word is out about Costco pizza — making waiting time an unfortunate part of the experience. According to a Reddit user, "30-45 minutes for a whole pizza order is pretty common when the store is busy." Conveniently, you can peruse the aisles while awaiting your pie — but especially with a bulk order, the minutes can really drag by.
So keep in mind you can always order a Costco pizza ahead of time, making pickup a breeze. All you need to do is phone your local outlet, relaying your order. Once you get to the store, walk straight to the kiosk, and pay for your pies. Then, give the receipt to staff, letting them know you called. This will kick off the pizza-making process, placing you right in front of the line, ensuring the food comes out hot – handy for group catering.
Take note that the specifics of the calling system varies per location. "[Our] Costco Food Court no longer allows you to call ahead and order unless you're ordering 5 or more pizzas," noted a Reddit user. On some occasions, customers also report difficulty reaching someone on the phone. More often than not though, you'll be able to get a Costco pie with greater ease.
Merge pizza slices with other Costco food court items
Want to rework your Costco pizza without leaving the store? Mesh it with other food court items. You can combine three food court favorites to make the jochizza. The internet-famous mashup involves cutting open a chicken bake, then placing a hot dog inside, all before covering it with the cheese from a slice of pizza. It's popular to top off the dish with diced onions, and some even dress it with a drizzle of ketchup, too.
For an easier, more pizza-centric mashup, consider rolling a slice around a bunless hot dog, mimicking pigs in a blanket, but with an extra cheesy touch. The mash-up works equally well with cheese or pepperoni — why not enjoy a twofold of cured meat?
And for a zestier mash-up, consider ordering the food court Caesar salad, then serving it atop a pizza slice. You could go all the way — including the leafy greens — or limit yourself to the chicken and parmesan, perhaps rounding it out with a sprinkle of pepper flakes. "It tastes good together," lauded a Facebook user. In the Costco food court, combining dishes comes with no rules — so don't hold back when ordering a Costco pie.