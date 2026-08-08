Elevate Costco's Food Court Pizza With These 5 Ordering Tips

Costco is known for several affordable ready-to-eat foods. There's the famed $4.99 cheap rotisserie chicken and the equally beloved $1.50 hot dog deal. Another great value bite that never fails to intrigue is the food court pizza. Even as far as takeout pies go, Costco keeps the options no-frills. You're limited to exclusively cheese or pepperoni, sold by the slice or as an entire 18-inch pie. Always made fresh in the food court, the pizzas sell for under $10 whole; a price performance that's hard to complain about.

Still, the availability of only two toppings can feel constraining — it's nice to enjoy pies with a touch more flavor. While there aren't official ways to customize the pizza, Costco food court regulars are a creative bunch. Whether creatively crossing over condiments, modifying pizza preparation, or throwing on store-bought toppings, pizza fans have pioneered an array of pie adjustments. So try out one (or more) savvy pizza tips, and you'll wondrously enhance the experience without compromising on the food's incredible value.