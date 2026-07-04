Elevate Costco's Food Court Hot Dog With These 5 Ordering Tips

Few grocery stores offer an iconic bite quite like Costco's hot dog. Paired with a soda, it's a long-standing combo that has been priced at $1.50 since the 1980s. Today, the retailer doesn't even make a profit on the duo — the food is a Costco-engrained offering. Sample the delicious-tasting hot dog, and it's easy to understand the dish's revered status. For under $2, you get a ¼-pound beef hot dog plus a fountain drink, which can also be substituted for a 16.9-ounce water.

Like the best hot dog renditions, Costco keeps it simple, but all components come carefully considered. The franks are made in-house, courtesy of Kirkland Signature. Meanwhile, the buns are sourced from regional suppliers, hence some deviations per location; customers report occasionally spotting sesame buns, for example. Costco also offers a straightforward condiment bar, with ketchup, mustard, relish, and individually packaged chopped onions, letting you dress to personal tastes.

If you're after a classic hot dog, there's more than enough to enjoy — especially considering the price. With some ingenuity, though, you can elevate Costco's hot dog to surprising effect. Whether creatively repurposing condiments or even merging with other food court items, keep a handful of hot dog upgrades in mind.