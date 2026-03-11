The Hands-Down Best Costco Food Court Menu Item Is The Ultimate Meal Deal
Let's just get right to it: After ranking Costco's entire food court menu, our Food Republic reviewer found that the hot dog and soda combo is the best — to the shock of none. Do people seriously miss the Polish hot dog? Sure, but the standard quarter-pound, all-beef baby with plenty of snap and juicy flavor still hits the spot. In fact, it's so darn good that it beats out the Sam's Club hot dog in just about every single way. Costco's hot dog meal deal is so mouthwateringly delicious that it was also Julia Child's favorite. Yes, that Julia Child — need we say more? We don't have to, but we will — that's how much we love this combo.
Some might be sad that Costco switched from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products, but we happen to be thrilled. Let's be so for real, though: It's the hot dog that sells this bad boy. Across the board, people love that snappy tube of meat encased in a soft bun. Some naysayers will claim it's the price that sells it, but if that hot dog wasn't amazing, the $1.50 wouldn't matter. Many agree that it's the quintessential hot dog — hot dog in divine form, if you will. "The [Costco] hotdog is what a hotdog ought to taste like," wrote one Redditor, and we agree. It's red, juicy, slightly longer than the bun (the ideal ratio), with the exact right amount of chew.
What kind of hot dog does Costco use?
In a Costco food court, you'll find none other than Kirkland Signature hot dogs — which, honestly, makes sense. To understand the quality behind the hot dog, you need to look at the meat itself. The beef is USDA Choice, and the franks have no fillers or binders (think phosphates and corn syrup), or artificial anything in their ingredient list (though like almost all commercial beef franks, they do contain sodium nitrites for preservation and color). Still — beef is the first ingredient, and it's seasoned with spices, garlic, and paprika. This might be why Kirkland Signature ranked best out of the top hot dog brands — many competitors use fillers, sweeteners, and additives to pump up flavor or improve texture.
Costco may use its own brand, Kirkland Signature, today, but it used to rely on Hebrew National. The partnership was born out of convenience — Hebrew National had a stand outside the O.G. warehouse in San Diego, so it seemed like a natural pairing. However, those Hebrew National dogs are kosher, and kosher meat is more expensive than non-kosher varieties. Add to that supply issues with kosher dogs in 2009, and it made more sense for Costco to ditch the pricier meat and switch to its own private label, helping keep costs down and maintain that sweet $1.50 selling point. Those who keep kosher, rejoice: You can still find Hebrew National on the shelves to enjoy at home.