The Hands-Down Best Costco Food Court Menu Item Is The Ultimate Meal Deal

Let's just get right to it: After ranking Costco's entire food court menu, our Food Republic reviewer found that the hot dog and soda combo is the best — to the shock of none. Do people seriously miss the Polish hot dog? Sure, but the standard quarter-pound, all-beef baby with plenty of snap and juicy flavor still hits the spot. In fact, it's so darn good that it beats out the Sam's Club hot dog in just about every single way. Costco's hot dog meal deal is so mouthwateringly delicious that it was also Julia Child's favorite. Yes, that Julia Child — need we say more? We don't have to, but we will — that's how much we love this combo.

Some might be sad that Costco switched from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products, but we happen to be thrilled. Let's be so for real, though: It's the hot dog that sells this bad boy. Across the board, people love that snappy tube of meat encased in a soft bun. Some naysayers will claim it's the price that sells it, but if that hot dog wasn't amazing, the $1.50 wouldn't matter. Many agree that it's the quintessential hot dog — hot dog in divine form, if you will. "The [Costco] hotdog is what a hotdog ought to taste like," wrote one Redditor, and we agree. It's red, juicy, slightly longer than the bun (the ideal ratio), with the exact right amount of chew.