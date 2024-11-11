The Costco Pizza Hack That Combines 3 Food Court Favorites
Most members agree that Costco's food court hot dogs taste great as they are, perhaps with just a smidge of ketchup or mustard to perfect each bite. But a few ambitious members have taken things to the next level with the creation of the "Jochizza." This stacked combination of three different menu items is a Costco food court hack we never saw coming. Inspired by the "Forbidden Glizzy," which combines a Costco all-beef hot dog and a chicken bake, the Jochizza goes further by adding a pizza slice into the mix.
@eatitkatie
This is the ultimate costco food court hack no one wants you to know about 🌭🍕🤪 ib: @El Arturito 🇲🇽
A creator on TikTok shared their step-by-step process for crafting the Jochizza. First, you cut a chicken bake open, layer in a hot dog, and then top it with an entire pizza slice's worth of cheese. If that weren't enough, the creator then returns to Costco's toppings bar to add ketchup, mustard, relish, and diced onions. Commenters were divided on the Jochizza. One user wrote, "That's revolting, give it [to] me now." Another asked, "Why are you trying to ruin Costco food?"
While combining a hot dog, a chicken bake, and the cheese off of a pizza slice may seem shocking at first, many viewers were ultimately tempted to try the Jochizza for themselves. It makes us wonder how elevated this hack could become if Costco ever brought back the Polish Dog to its food court menu.
More Costco food court hacks that should be on your radar
For the most part, Costco's food court keeps things simple. But every so often, crafty members combine menu offerings to invent something eye-catching and potentially even more delicious. While certain hacks, like the Jochizza, require some major reassembly to achieve the perfect three-in-one bite, other Costco food court hacks don't call for as much restructuring. If you're not a fan of the chicken bake in the Jochizza, for example, you can simply toss aside the hot dog bun and wrap the all-beef dog in a slice of Costco's cheese or pepperoni pizza.
For those with a sweet tooth, there are multiple ways to transform a standard cup of Kirkland Signature soft serve into a more complex dessert. For a Costco-style root beer float, order vanilla soft serve, enjoy a few bites, then head over to the soft drink station to add a generous amount of root beer. When Costco food courts in the U.S. still offered churros — a Costco food we desperately miss — fans would add the baked good to their soft serve to create a churro sundae. After the twisted dessert was replaced by a chocolate chip cookie, members gave it the same treatment, making a chocolate chip cookie sundae, all for less than $5. You can also combine Costco's Cold Brew Mocha Freeze coffee drink with soft serve for an extra creamy and chilly treat.