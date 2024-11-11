The Costco Pizza Hack That Combines 3 Food Court Favorites

Most members agree that Costco's food court hot dogs taste great as they are, perhaps with just a smidge of ketchup or mustard to perfect each bite. But a few ambitious members have taken things to the next level with the creation of the "Jochizza." This stacked combination of three different menu items is a Costco food court hack we never saw coming. Inspired by the "Forbidden Glizzy," which combines a Costco all-beef hot dog and a chicken bake, the Jochizza goes further by adding a pizza slice into the mix.

@eatitkatie This is the ultimate costco food court hack no one wants you to know about 🌭🍕🤪 ib: @El Arturito 🇲🇽 ♬ Paint The Town Red (Instrumental) – Doja Cat

A creator on TikTok shared their step-by-step process for crafting the Jochizza. First, you cut a chicken bake open, layer in a hot dog, and then top it with an entire pizza slice's worth of cheese. If that weren't enough, the creator then returns to Costco's toppings bar to add ketchup, mustard, relish, and diced onions. Commenters were divided on the Jochizza. One user wrote, "That's revolting, give it [to] me now." Another asked, "Why are you trying to ruin Costco food?"

While combining a hot dog, a chicken bake, and the cheese off of a pizza slice may seem shocking at first, many viewers were ultimately tempted to try the Jochizza for themselves. It makes us wonder how elevated this hack could become if Costco ever brought back the Polish Dog to its food court menu.