Trader Joe's Shoppers Keep Having The Same 10 Complaints

It sometimes feels like the fanaticism around Trader Joe's is cult-like. People don't just shop there repeatedly; they line up to buy their favorite seasonal snacks and the frozen foods that have earned top marks, or share their favorite TJ finds on social media. And the fervor over even the release of its shopping totes gets a little over the top, with mobs forming in the parking lots before stores even open and per-customer purchase limits being instituted to ensure a reasonable supply of the bags.

However, like anything else that's different from the rest, Trader Joe's has some unique attributes that frustrate plenty of customers, too. Its old-school sensibilities, apparent sense of self-importance, small store footprint, distinctive product line, and unique store layout bring out plenty of haters.

Shopping there can be a challenging experience, fraught with traffic jams in the aisles, long lines, and difficulty finding certain items on people's grocery lists. Social media channels and Reddit feeds are filled with rants from past and present customers. Those shoppers seem to keep having the same 10 complaints.