Trader Joe's Shoppers Keep Having The Same 10 Complaints
It sometimes feels like the fanaticism around Trader Joe's is cult-like. People don't just shop there repeatedly; they line up to buy their favorite seasonal snacks and the frozen foods that have earned top marks, or share their favorite TJ finds on social media. And the fervor over even the release of its shopping totes gets a little over the top, with mobs forming in the parking lots before stores even open and per-customer purchase limits being instituted to ensure a reasonable supply of the bags.
However, like anything else that's different from the rest, Trader Joe's has some unique attributes that frustrate plenty of customers, too. Its old-school sensibilities, apparent sense of self-importance, small store footprint, distinctive product line, and unique store layout bring out plenty of haters.
Shopping there can be a challenging experience, fraught with traffic jams in the aisles, long lines, and difficulty finding certain items on people's grocery lists. Social media channels and Reddit feeds are filled with rants from past and present customers. Those shoppers seem to keep having the same 10 complaints.
1. The parking lots are a nightmare
Few businesses are known for their parking lots, but Trader Joe's has certainly earned a reputation for its lots, which are widely acknowledged as nightmarish, chaotic, needlessly small, and too much like the Hunger Games. Popular blogger Scary Mommy has claimed to be fighting for her life while parking at TJ's, and her commenters propose wild conspiracy theories about the reasons behind the lots' designs, from doing it on purpose to "hype up the store" to having been designed for a time when cars were smaller than they are now.
Meanwhile, video shorts mimicking the design philosophy reign on Instagram, portraying parking lot designers who intentionally create only three full spaces and allow no room to drive. So what, exactly, is the deal with Trader Joe's parking lots? As the company explains in its own podcast, the store's intentionally small footprint determines the size of each store's corresponding parking lot. So if the store is small, the parking lot, by definition, would be relatively small as well.
Add to that the store's popularity (we did say it's "cult-like"), and it's clear why the lots can feel like a zoo. The stores also tend to be located in busy, urban areas, which can create a feeling of chaos as well. Fortunately, some customers note online that their newer stores don't have these same problems, so it might be worth finding those reviews and tracking those less-frenzied locations.
2. The service is TOO good
We get it — sometimes you just want to pick up your peanut-butter pretzels or Unexpected Cheddar, hand over your money, and get out of there. After a long day, you don't feel like gabbing about your day or explaining your food choices with an excessively happy stranger in a Hawaiian shirt. Can friendly customer service be a bad thing? Many TJ shoppers think so and complain loudly about it online.
YouTube video shorts portray Aloha-shirt-clad employees openly flirting or customers reeling from having overshared personal details with the cashiers. Some request designated quiet lanes to avoid the onslaught of small talk. Even the Trader Joe's podcast hosts have had to address the issue, asking CEO & President Bryan Palbaum to clarify whether staff is specifically instructed to flirt with shoppers. The answer? "Definitively, no." Still, it can be an introvert's nightmare.
So why is the customer service so overly friendly? Maybe the cashiers are just happy. The employees are paid well — 42% above the national average, according to Indeed. For that kind of cash, anyone could be forgiven for being in a great mood. Additionally, employees are hired specifically for their outgoing personalities and are instructed to give customers the best possible experience. Others say while employees may not be flirting with you, they may be flirting with each other (and more), with current and former staffers admitting to partnering up with coworkers. If a shopping experience free of chitchat appeals to you, skip Trader Joe's.
3. The store layout makes no sense
Trader Joe's signature design is small — typically 15,000 square feet — so choices are limited intentionally to prevent analysis paralysis, reducing choice for an easier, more old-fashioned experience. Stores are packed with colorful, hand-drawn signage and murals on the walls, which can feel a bit like a preschool, and the aisles are short, which makes shoppers feel giant. All these decisions lead to a layout that feels maze-like, placement of products that feels confusing, and a general sense of disorganization and disorientation. It doesn't help that the product brands are unfamiliar; the whole experience can feel a bit uncanny, just not quite right.
Trader Joe's leaders made some decisions that are at odds with the average supermarket due to its size. I know I've personally found it strange that snacks might be located on a shelf above the frozen foods; navigating the frozen food section can be notoriously awkward. The idea is to place complementary items together, considering how people shop rather than whether cold or room-temperature items are typically placed together, but in practice, they don't always go well together.
The aisles, meanwhile, are not labeled for a reason: The goal is to encourage shoppers to wander the aisles, browsing or seeking help from humans rather than tactically grabbing only the one item you seek. There may be a method to the madness, but for many it's just plain frustrating.
4. To bag or not to bag?
The social graces of Trader Joe's seem to perplex customers. Do we engage in conversation with the cashiers when there's a line forming? Do we wait for employees to finish restocking or just reach around them to grab our chicken tikka masala? The confusion continues as those shoppers head to the cashier line, where there's usually so little space for registers and bagging that they never quite know whether they're supposed to bag their own groceries just to keep the lines moving or courteously wait for the cashiers to do it.
They often muse online, is there a standard rule to follow? And where the heck do you put all your stuff when the counters seem only a couple feet long? Entire Reddit threads are dedicated to the question of whether to bag or not to bag. In general, customers seem to feel guilt about watching groceries pile up as lines extend into the produce section. Many confess that they don't bag simply because they are lousy at bagging and worry that jumping in to lend a hand seems like a subtle dig at the cashier's performance.
The company and former employees assure customers that neither feeling is warranted: For many, it's simply a matter of finishing one task before starting another or being strategic about bagging. Regardless, we're told we can lose the guilt, but we're likely to still feel it.
5. The produce is disappointing
The Trader Joe's supply-chain philosophy hinges on purchasing directly from producers rather than large distributors. This extends to its produce, which some reviewers online say leads to rapid spoilage. Complaints about a "race against time," produce that rots "in a creepy way," a general lack of produce selection, and even the excessive use of plastic packaging instead of fresh bunches for bulk sales are abundant online.
The company actually didn't start with a produce department, which might explain some of the pervasive hiccups with its supply. But the commitment to purchasing from the source makes good economic sense and is fair to farmers, but it also means that travel and weather can make a significant impact on the quality of the produce. If a berry farmer suffered a rainstorm before putting strawberries on a truck bound for Trader Joe's, the berries will likely be ripe, but they also might be bruised and battered.
Add to that its commitment to sourcing produce from around the world to ensure year-round supply. So that 23-cent banana TJ's is known for was likely produced on an island far away. The shipping involved to get it to your store would be lengthy, and that provides plenty of opportunity to damage the fruit. Bottom line: If you want fresh, bruise-free fruit, you might opt to shop seasonally at your local farmers' market.
6. Old-school shopping only
Long lines, chaotic parking lots, chatty cashiers ... if it weren't for the low prices and strangely addictive snacks, you might just skip the whole experience altogether, am I right? Many TJ's shoppers gripe about this online: If only they could do curbside pickup! If only they could have their Chili & Lime Rolled Tortilla Chips delivered! If only they could avoid all conversation and do self-checkout! If the COVID pandemic showed us anything, it's that it's possible to purchase food without ever interacting with a single human, and many people prefer it that way.
We hate to break it to the hermits out there, but Trader Joe's will never provide delivery, and the stores will not be offering self-checkout. First and foremost, its leaders want to maintain a friendly, human-oriented experience in their stores, which means ensuring that employees do the cashiering, not the customers. Plus, some customers have pointed out that if online orders were possible, the store employees might be so busy filling them that the service would decline, as would the availability of products. The intimate atmosphere sets the store apart.
Plus, the costs of offering these features might be prohibitive — contracts with services such as Instacart and pay for delivery drivers, for example — which would inevitably be passed along to customers in the form of higher grocery prices. If it helps, next time you bemoan the Trader Joe's checkout lines, remind yourself that online shopping comes with other unappetizing costs.
7. Poof! Your favorite items are gone
People really love many of TJ's seasonal items or specials, but they become as scarce as unicorns when the season is over, there's a run on items, or they're simply discontinued. As the song says, you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. Vegan mac and cheese and mushroom turnovers are among the discontinued items that need to make a comeback, and the struggle over the loss of smoky peach salsa is real. Some customers even joke that simply announcing aloud that you like a Trader Joe's product curses it for discontinuation.
Plus, the fear of losing their favorite products often leads to hoarding, which is a problem. Just ask anyone who's fallen in love with a Trader Joe's striped tote bag about how long the lines were to purchase one. The store's small size has the unfortunate consequence of affecting inventory — when one great new product arrives on shelves, another has to go to make room.
There's also a supply-demand theory that says the more popular something is, the pricier it becomes. Scarcity drives up costs, which might be prohibitive for the store's purchasing team. Regardless, when it comes to shopping at Trader Joe's, you'll have to learn to live in the moment and let go of old favorites. The good news is that you can submit a Discontinued Product Feedback form, and sometimes an old favorite will come back around again.
8. The shopping carts are so annoying
Who knew a shopping cart could provoke such anger online? Customers complain repeatedly that the store's carts are rickety, poorly designed, and too awkwardly shaped for the space. One reviewer called them "super narrow and wobbly," explaining that when her child tried to ride in the back of one, the entire thing toppled over.
Others wish the store would invest in smaller or tiered carts to free up aisle space, or that other Trader Joe's customers would observe basic cart courtesy, either parking them out of the way or just using handheld baskets.
And then there are those kids' shopping carts, one of several shopping cart issues customers wish TJ's would change. Customers report being hamstrung by active kiddos ramming them into the backs of their legs, encountering traffic jams caused by tiny carts, and finding very little room to move because the children's parents simply don't enforce the use of the Kids' Cart Corrals. Let's face it: In a store this size, smart shopping cart design and usage matter, and, unfortunately, the carts seem to be an ongoing pain point.
9. Shopping there feels chaotic
Small checkout areas, often crowded shelves and aisles, and, for some, a general sense of chaos seem to overwhelm many Trader Joe's shoppers. Social media is packed with complaints from customers who find the aisles "Bella Hadid small," the layout needlessly confusing, the lack of space overstimulating, and the number of employees in the aisles maddening.
For those negotiating tight or overfull parking lots outside their stores, they're entering the stores stressed out, which is only exacerbated by crowded aisles and overly perky staff. In a space this small, it takes almost no time to feel overcrowded — just one extra cart or an employee restocking shelves can make the place feel like a battlefield. Customers frequently complain about sensory overload, even calling it a "hellscape."
People joke online about the stress of the stores caused by runs on certain hard-to-find items, the fact that employees are constantly cleaning and restocking so it's hard to get what you want off shelves, people hanging around in aisles talking and making moving around challenging, or even for families who bring too many children with them. Some shoppers report that it's too loud, and others even say they've brought noise-cancelling headphones just to get through it. Anxiety is a commonly cited outcome of a Trader Joe's experience. Our advice? Shop early in the morning, avoid weekends (when it's busiest), or meditate before you leave the house to create a little zen.
10. The products are overrated
The fanaticism about Trader Joe's is very real. People who love it really, really love it. But others frequently wonder what the fuss is about. I have even found myself mystified by friends who exclusively shop there — how do they find what they need? Do they hop from store to store? After all, there's not much of a selection, and many typical staples people need are nowhere in sight. Many everyday items — bouillon cubes, Greek yogurt, feminine products, contact lens solution, aluminum foil — simply don't appear on its shelves.
Others gripe about the tiny inventory of meats and a lack of soda. Meanwhile, the store's snack supply is overwhelmingly huge. Still others are bothered by the overuse of plastic packaging, which seems at odds with the store's healthy, natural vibe. All this leads many customers to ask where the hype comes from.
Then there's the food quality, which shoppers also don't always love. From ranch dressing that's "an abomination" and mayonnaise that "tastes weird" to bagels that "taste like Play-Doh" and disappointing coffee, fewer options means that the quality of the products available will be more noticeable. Some shoppers even complain that, despite having the aura of an environmentally friendly neighborhood market, with its "fair-trade glow" and granola vibe, too many of its products are unhealthy, full of sugar, fat, and salt.
11. Methodology
TJ's shoppers are a very outspoken group! Many of these complaints are well-known and frequently the butt of jokes. Many of them are complaints I've made myself. Even people who work for the company acknowledge the issues, with many of them even being addressed on the company's "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, which tackles customer questions and complaints. These 10 complaints came up time and time again, from Reddit reviewers, social media personalities, bloggers, and even major media outlets, creating quite a consensus within the Trader Joe's universe.