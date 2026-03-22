Learn This Trader Joe's Courtesy Rule Before Shopping

Let's face it: Grocery stores can get crowded, and if you head into, say, Costco on any weekday evening, you've picked one of the worst times to shop there. Aside from the foot traffic, there are oblivious people pushing huge metal baskets on wheels; when they aren't running into your heels because you stopped for a second to look at something on a shelf, they're leaving their carts in the middle of the aisles to examine something off to one side. And if it's bad at huge stores like Costco, just imagine how terrible it would make the Trader Joe's experience feel.

Trader Joe's stores are, by design, much smaller than your typical supermarket, reaching up to 15,000 square feet at their largest, while chains like Walmart often sprawl across around 130,000 square feet (though the largest Walmart in the U.S. tops 260,000 square feet). So when there is aisle clutter, you're really going to feel the squeeze, even with the fun-sized Trader Joe's carts. That's why it's important to be courteous to your fellow shoppers and keep your cart near you at all times, while also trying to stick to one side of the passageway, especially when navigating the frozen foods aisle and other popular areas.