Learn This Trader Joe's Courtesy Rule Before Shopping
Let's face it: Grocery stores can get crowded, and if you head into, say, Costco on any weekday evening, you've picked one of the worst times to shop there. Aside from the foot traffic, there are oblivious people pushing huge metal baskets on wheels; when they aren't running into your heels because you stopped for a second to look at something on a shelf, they're leaving their carts in the middle of the aisles to examine something off to one side. And if it's bad at huge stores like Costco, just imagine how terrible it would make the Trader Joe's experience feel.
Trader Joe's stores are, by design, much smaller than your typical supermarket, reaching up to 15,000 square feet at their largest, while chains like Walmart often sprawl across around 130,000 square feet (though the largest Walmart in the U.S. tops 260,000 square feet). So when there is aisle clutter, you're really going to feel the squeeze, even with the fun-sized Trader Joe's carts. That's why it's important to be courteous to your fellow shoppers and keep your cart near you at all times, while also trying to stick to one side of the passageway, especially when navigating the frozen foods aisle and other popular areas.
Tips for a more courteous Trader Joe's visit
If you love to browse and take your time when visiting Trader Joe's (we don't blame you — the stores are constantly bringing in new and seasonal items), and you do find yourself occasionally leaving your cart when something catches your eye, consider at least shopping when it's less busy and there's less of a chance you'll inconvenience others. The consensus is that Tuesday and Wednesday mornings are some of the least crowded times to visit, right around when the stores open at 8 a.m. And bonus: Some shoppers have found that the stores are better stocked earlier in the day, so you'll likely have more products to check out. If you're not an early riser or you have to be at work, you might also try the last hour to half-hour before closing, when many folks are at home or winding down for the day.
Another option is to skip a cart altogether and shop with a handy basket instead. Not only will this keep you from leaving your cart in the aisles, it can also help curb impulse shopping, since the space for goodies is a bit more limited. It might seem sacrilegious heading into Trader Joe's without a cart to fill, but if you have a tough time keeping it in front of you, using a basket is a convenient alternative; your fellow shoppers (and your wallet) will appreciate it.