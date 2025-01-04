Why Trader Joe's Stores Are Noticeably Lacking Self-Checkouts

Trader Joe's is known for a lot of things. The grocery chain has become royalty in the frozen food market, and the franchise has a reputation for never offering discounts on its food. Trader Joe's also noticeably lacks self-checkout kiosks in its locations, and, according to company president Jon Basalone, those little self-scanning stands aren't something you'll see in a Trader Joe's anytime soon.

"We believe in people, and we're not trying to get rid of our crew members for efficiency's sake," Basalone said during a recent Trader Joe's company podcast. He added that he doesn't understand why merchants install self-checkout machines. He described an unpleasant shopping experience he personally had at a store, during which he struggled to use a self-check kiosk and ultimately had to get assistance from an employee.

Having genuine, friendly workers assisting customers is an important part of the Trader Joe's vibe. "What makes Trader Joe's so unique and so fun, great place to work, a great place to shop is the consistency and the fact that, yeah, the store itself has evolved, the products we carry, but the actual environment still feels as great as it did, you know, 10, 20, 30 years ago," Basalone said.