11 Discontinued Trader Joe's Items That Need To Make A Comeback

There are plenty of ways to make a hearty vegan dinner from scratch, but sometimes you can't beat convenience. That's why the discontinuation of Trader Joe's Vegan Mac in 2022 was so disappointing for many vegan shoppers. Customers have expressed frustration with the chain's tendency to discontinue many vegan products due to low popularity. After all, with only about 2% of the United States following a vegan diet, it's not exactly surprising that these products attract a smaller customer base. Still, that doesn't mean that they should be eliminated. Many vegan shoppers depend on such items for quick and easy meals.

Perhaps that's why, even years later, Vegan Mac is still missed. Many TJ's shoppers have taken to social media to share that they miss the product so much they think about it almost every day. While there were hopes that the chain was simply reformulating the product, those hopes have gone unanswered as Vegan Mac has yet to return to store shelves.

To make matters even worse, Trader Joe's still doesn't offer a similar dish. In fact, the only other vegan pasta option available as of June 2026 is the chain's Hearts of Palm Pasta, a plain, linguine-shaped pasta derived from the center of a palm tree. The chain describes the palm pasta as "mild," allowing it to pair with various sauces — but there's a reason the dish is called macaroni and cheese. Linguine isn't a suitable noodle for the dish. Besides, "linguine and cheese" just doesn't have the same ring to it. If you're following a vegan diet, you're certainly welcome to give it a try, but in the meantime, consider picking up some noodles elsewhere and whipping up our go-to dairy-free stovetop mac 'n cheese instead.