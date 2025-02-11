What To Know Before Navigating Trader Joe's Frozen Food Aisle
There's nothing quite like a long, romantic stroll inside of a Trader Joe's supermarket. Known as one of the best grocery chains for affordable spices, Trader Joe's (lovingly dubbed TJ's by its deal-obsessed patrons), is not only elite when it comes to fair prices and innovative products, but it's also considered royalty when it comes to its frozen food aisle.
While Trader Joe's has tons of your typical frozen food products, like waffles, french fries, and ice cream cones, it's also beloved for its budget-friendly meal kits and exciting takes on international food. Whether you're looking for specific cuisines — like Italian, Chinese, or Indian — or foods made for a particular dietary restriction, TJ's is bound to have an option for you.
The thing is, exploring Trader Joe's frozen food aisles can get a bit overwhelming. There's so much to take in while other customers are also leisurely checking out the latest food items. Because of this, it's important that you have a game plan before hitting those precious frozen bins. While you want to give yourself permission to get lost amongst the unique items that the recipe creators at TJ's headquarters come up with, having a strategy will help you navigate everything so that you leave with some flavor-packed meals for the week.
Don't forget to look up
One little-known fun fact you may not have realized is that Trader Joe's always stocks the shelves above the frozen items with condiments and other products that correspond to the food in the freezer section. To find these complementary products, make sure to look up in Trader Joe's frozen food aisle.
For example, if you're by the frozen seafood section, one tilt up of your head and you'll be face-first with items like tartar sauce or cocktail sauce. Meandering closer to the Asian meals? You'll likely find gyoza sauce, noodles, rice, and chili crisp right above the frozen products. Near the frozen desserts? Look up to find chocolate sauce, jars of maraschino cherries, and other desserts, like cookies or biscotti.
You can stock up on quality appetizers
If you're hosting a get-together, or just looking to have some unique apps on hand for when unexpected guests drop by, Trader Joe's has the goods for you. In the frozen foods aisle, you can get all kinds of appetizers to please any palate, from creamy mac-and-cheese balls to frozen pizzas. You can also grab mini cheeseburger sliders, potstickers, or chicken skewers. Looking for a more elegant spread? They also offer mushroom and spinach quiche, spanakopita, and even mini tartlets.
Don't forget to stop by the dessert section
Whether you have an unrelenting sweet tooth or you're just looking to stock up on some frozen desserts for a gathering, Trader Joe's frozen foods aisle is the perfect section for you. Not only can you get your classic items like mini ice cream cones here, or unique ice cream flavors like ube, wildberry cheesecake, and horchata, but TJ's is also brimming with tons of other options that can appeal for any occasion.
For example, a box of tiramisu, apple blossoms, New York-style cheesecake, or chocolate lava cakes are perfect for date night. You can also grab a packet of frozen mochi, chocolate-covered banana slices, or lemon bars if you're looking for a quick and easy option for those times when you just need something sweet.
Stock up on budget-friendly meals while you're at it
While these aisles have tons of singular items — like sweet potato gnocchi or roasted potatoes — that you can use to create a well-rounded meal, they also have various full meals. These options are super easy and convenient to keep in the freezer for those nights when you just don't feel like putting much effort into dinner. And the best part is that a lot of them are under $5!
Some of our favorite options include chicken tikka masala, which comes with roasted chicken breast in a spiced tomato-based cream sauce over rice, and the Cuban-style citrus garlic bowl, which comes with chicken thighs and seasoned rice coupled with black beans, plantains, and a zesty sauce. You can also grab TJ's chicken noodle bowls, which typically include chicken, mixed veggies, sauce, and Thai-style noodles.
You shouldn't sleep on Trader Joe's breakfast options
Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, don't forget to check out Trader Joe's options to start your day off right. While the grocery store has your standard frozen waffles on deck, you can also grab some of our favorite griddled cakes on the market. You should also consider trying their chocolate croissants, mini morning buns, egg frittatas, or breadless egg sandwiches, where sausage and cheese are nestled between two egg patties.
There are some frozen items you should skip
While there's an endless list of must-try items, there are also a few frozen meals you should always skip at Trader Joe's. While we don't necessarily want to steer you completely away from these products, some frozen foods, like TJ's breaded ravioli or vegetable bird's nests, might not live up to your expectations. Take this with a grain of salt, though, and feel free to check these items out for yourself — just don't say we didn't warn you.