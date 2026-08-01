11 Frozen Asian Food Meals That Customers Like More Than Takeout
As food prices increase, going out to eat can be a luxury. But that doesn't mean you have to deprive yourself of your favorite meals, because high-quality Asian food is more popular and accessible than ever before. In 2024, packaged Asian foods began to expand into the market faster than any other kind of cuisine. The global banking advisor company BDA Partners published research projecting that Asian food products will continue to expand and reach sales of over $51 billion by 2031. One of the major ways the food is reaching people is through increasingly diverse frozen options.
Appropriately enough, various foods were frozen in Chinese cellars thousands of years ago to preserve ingredients for as long as possible. It's no different in the modern world, although now we only have to head to the kitchen for our own icy treats. These frozen Asian food options bring the restaurant experience to you in the comfort of your own kitchen without waiting in line or draining your pocketbook.
Fusia Asian Inspirations: Mandarin Orange Chicken
Panda Express created orange chicken back in the late 1980s, and since then, the dish has become ubiquitous with Chinese-American cooking. Multiple brands now sell frozen versions of the meal, eliminating the need to go out or order in when the urge for a savory and citrusy treat arises. Aldi's private label, Fusia Asian Inspirations, makes a version that fans are sure to keep stocked in their homes.
Reviewers note that the meal is a good value for the money as it has a lot of meat. The sauce is well-balanced between sweet and spicy, and many people suggest supplementing the protein with rice or other vegetables. On Reddit, one person called it "amazing," with another saying the chicken is nicely crunchy. Even those who are very picky about their food find the Mandarin orange chicken worth buying. Several fans suggest cooking the meat in an air fryer for maximum crispiness.
MìLà: Pork and Shrimp Soup Dumplings
MìLà is a company specializing in Chinese-American foods, such as dan dan noodles, potstickers, and soup dumplings. If you're not already familiar with soup dumplings, the filling is made with a combination of meat and/or veggies and gelatin, which turns into a savory broth during the cooking process. This gives the meal a variety of textures and flavors and leads to a fun eating method. First, bite off a bit of the wrapper and suck out the soup inside before finishing the rest of the dumpling. While the filled pockets aren't on every takeaway menu, fans seek them out wherever they can. MìLà's versions are some of the best out there, and certainly one of the best you'll find in the freezer aisle.
Many people say the dumplings are restaurant quality and have a flavorful, juicy interior, particularly when they're eaten just out of the steamer. There's no need to worry about them sticking to the steamer because the company includes parchment paper liners. People enjoy the overall flavor of the dumpling and the wrapper, which isn't too thick or thin for the filling. Be sure not to overcook them, though, because that will make the soup evaporate.
Bibigo: Chicken and Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
Steamed dumplings are an ancient invention, with nearly 2,000 years of history. Korean food-inspired company Bibigo is working to keep the traditional methods and flavors alive, while updating the pockets of filled dough for the modern era. The company's steamed dumplings are found in freezer aisles across the country, and the chicken and vegetable version is one of the most popular. The thin dough contains a mix of chicken, cabbage, shitake mushrooms, and onions, and can be heated in the microwave or steamed on the stovetop. There's also a soy sauce-based condiment that can be thawed in a cup of warm water as the dumplings cook.
Fans of the dish say the sauce is yummy and appreciate how quickly the dumplings cook in the microwave. Reviewers call them high quality, with a generous filling of chicken and veggies. Some even skip the steaming and put them in the air fryer to crisp up. One person even said these were the best item they'd ever gotten from Costco. Another noted they taste like they came from a restaurant.
Trader Joe's: Vegetable Spring Rolls
Trader Joe's is known for having a large variety of international products that provide customers with great value and taste. The chain's frozen section is no exception to that, and during the pandemic, the frozen food selections let people who couldn't travel have a taste of the world without leaving home. With today's rising prices, the store is continuing to do that with products like its vegetable spring rolls, which retail for around $4.49 at most locations.
Fans of the rolls enjoy the crispiness of the outer shell, which is complemented by the fact that the veggies inside it are carefully mixed and drained to remove excess moisture. By cooking the dish in an oven or air fryer (the preferred method), you get a much better crunch than pan frying. Reviewers are impressed by the fact that the veggies don't turn to mush when cooked and say the rolls are nearly restaurant quality. In addition to the assortment of vegetables, the rolls have a bit of tofu to bind everything together and add a meaty quality. People call them a staple in their freezer and a delicious way to have a quick snack or accompaniment to a larger meal.
Bibigo: Mandu Bulgogi Chicken Dumplings
Bibigo specializes in Korean foods, like sauces, kimchi, rice bowls, and dumplings. There are potstickers, steamed dumplings, mini wontons, and Mandu-style dumplings, which have a thin wheat wrapper. One of the most popular Mandu dumplings is the bulgogi chicken. Minced meat is combined with onions, carrots, and cabbage in a thin wrapper that gets deliciously crisp when pan-fried. The process takes less than 10 minutes; even shorter if you'd like to boil them instead.
The oversized dumplings are praised for their size and texture, with one reviewer saying they had no problem with them sticking to the pan during cooking. The ingredients are nicely diced for a well-balanced bite of dumpling. Another person praised the chicken bulgogi dumplings for being very flavorful, while another fan proclaimed they were better than most of the dumplings they'd bought in restaurants and told people to run to the store for them. And those are just a few Bibigo appreciators of many. On Walmart.com, the chicken bulgogi dumplings have a 4.6 out of 5 rating, with an overwhelming majority of reviews giving the meal five stars. If you'd like to try them yourself, this viral dumpling bake comes together in around 40 minutes.
InnovAsians: General Tso's Chicken
General Tso's chicken is a relative newcomer on the Chinese-American food scene. It grew in popularity in the U.S. during the 1970s and consists of battered and fried chicken pieces covered with a savory, spicy, and slightly sweet sauce. InnovAsian, a company specializing in frozen foods and meal kits, makes one of the best versions of General Tso's on the market.
Fans say it rivals anything from a Chinese restaurant, with nicely crispy chicken and a gently spicy sauce. The package contains the battered chicken and a sauce packet so the cook can add as much or as little as they like. It's a thick, sweet, and savory condiment that's given a bit of heat from the addition of red chili flakes and just a tiny bit of crunch from sesame seeds. The chicken pieces have a nice amount of breading, and fans suggest baking, air frying, or pan frying them to get the best crunch. Overall, customers call the meal delicious, tasty, and of good quality.
InnovAsians: Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice is an incredibly popular dish that you'll find in almost any Asian-inspired restaurant. The meal was likely created as a way to use up leftover ingredients and day-old rice that had hardened. Frying it all together made a quick, satisfying way to eat what would have otherwise been thrown away. It's just the same today, with dishes like InnovAsian's versions of fried rice. These can be heated on the stovetop or in the microwave in less than 10 minutes. But the ease of making the rice is just one thing customers love.
Fans call it surprisingly delicious and say it tastes as if it came from a restaurant, with soft, flavorful rice and veggies. Reviewers note that the eggs are tasty and don't get rubbery in the microwave. They're also happy with the versatility of the rice and upgrade it with a variety of sauces and spices. Some have even made the dish into a weekly staple, while others say they don't order takeout as often, thanks to having the rice in their freezer. Fans also enjoy the packages' multiple portions, as one box contains 18 ounces of the rice.
Tai Pei: Shrimp Fried Rice
Tai Pei frozen foods are distributed by a company that was founded in Japan over a century ago. Ajinomoto Foods North America creates meals for grocery stores like Costco and Whole Foods and offers a wide variety of international flavors. But the company is best known for its single servings of Chinese food, including several kinds of fried rice.
While each of the nearly dozen different flavors has its fans, the shrimp fried rice has risen to the top of the pack. The dish has a 4.6 of 5 rating on Walmart.com, with over 2,600 of the almost 3,500 reviews being five stars. Customers call the rice delicious and filling and appreciate the reasonable price. They say the portion sizes are perfect for a quick lunch, and because the meal is heated in the container, cleanup is simple and fast. One fan proclaimed it almost as good as takeout, while several others said it tastes like restaurant fried rice. The one caveat people have about the meal is wishing there were more shrimp. If you agree, consider some delicious ways to upgrade your fried rice.
P.F. Chang's: Chicken Lo Mein
Lo mein is a classic Chinese-American meal. It's made with boiled or steamed noodles mixed with a sauce and ingredients like various veggies and meats. Chain restaurant P.F. Chang's prepares the dish with mushrooms, various Asian vegetables, soy sauce, and the guest's choice of protein. As part of its frozen home meals line, customers can buy either chicken or shrimp versions.
Reviewers mention that the chicken lo mein is plentiful, tender, and flavorful, and are happy it doesn't take long to prepare. Customers like the texture of the noodles and say the sauce isn't too salty. One person said they would think it was takeout if they didn't know otherwise, and it was a filling dish overall. There are two to three servings per package, and many people rate the meal an 8 or more out of 10.
Trader Joe's: Beef Bulgogi
Bulgogi is a traditional Korean dish made with thinly sliced pieces of beef. Sometimes called Korean beef barbecue, the meat is marinated in a mixture of soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, garlic, onion, and grated Asian pear. The sweet and savory sauce flavors the tender meat and soaks into rice or veggies. If you're already familiar with the meal or if you'd like to try it for the first time, Trader Joe's version comes in a 16-ounce package, only takes around 10 minutes to cook, and sells for just under $12 at most locations.
Reviewers call the beef tender and tasty, without being fatty. Some even say it's one of their favorite Trader Joe's products. While it can be heated in the microwave or on the stovetop, fans suggest cooking it from frozen in a pan to get the best caramelization on the meat. That increases the flavor even further, although it will take slightly longer to prepare. Customers say the beef has a nice smoky quality, and the meal can be supplemented with thinly sliced onions and placed in lettuce wraps if you want to go low-carb. Overall, people call the beef bulgogi a must-try and rate it a 9 or more out of 10.
Trader Joe's: BBQ Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki has been popular in the U.S. since the 1960s. The cooking method originated in Japan and involved marinating a protein in soy sauce, mirin, sugar, ginger, and garlic before grilling it. The sauce flavored the meat and made it shiny, which is where the term comes from — "teri" means shine and "yaki" means grilling. One of the best-known types of teriyaki is chicken, and Trader Joe's has a frozen version that customers love.
The meal can be cooked in 10 minutes and comes with two sauce packets, so people can cook half of the 21-ounce package and still have sauce. The chicken can be heated in the microwave or on the stovetop, and reviewers say it's a quick and easy way to have a meal that even picky people enjoy. One fan says the frozen chicken is always amazing, while another rated it 10/10. The pieces of dark-meat chicken are juicy, large, and tender, and one person claims it's as good as you'll find in a restaurant. Other fans say the meal doesn't taste like a frozen item, and some suggest air frying the meat for a crispier texture. It retails at many Trader Joe's locations for $6.49, making it much cheaper than a takeaway or trip to a local restaurant.
Methodology
After creating an initial pool of frozen Asian foods, I evaluated numerous reviews and comments from social media, ratings platforms, user review sites, and search engine results to determine which had the best ratings according to factors customers value most. Those included overall quality/taste, price point, portion size, and more. Only the items with the highest praise across several platforms made the final list.