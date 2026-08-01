11 Frozen Asian Food Meals That Customers Like More Than Takeout

As food prices increase, going out to eat can be a luxury. But that doesn't mean you have to deprive yourself of your favorite meals, because high-quality Asian food is more popular and accessible than ever before. In 2024, packaged Asian foods began to expand into the market faster than any other kind of cuisine. The global banking advisor company BDA Partners published research projecting that Asian food products will continue to expand and reach sales of over $51 billion by 2031. One of the major ways the food is reaching people is through increasingly diverse frozen options.

Appropriately enough, various foods were frozen in Chinese cellars thousands of years ago to preserve ingredients for as long as possible. It's no different in the modern world, although now we only have to head to the kitchen for our own icy treats. These frozen Asian food options bring the restaurant experience to you in the comfort of your own kitchen without waiting in line or draining your pocketbook.