General Tso's Vs Kung Pao Chicken: Here's The Actual Difference

Scan a Chinese takeout menu, and poultry is nearly always available. While chicken is cleverly prepared into a myriad of preparations, General Tso's and kung pao stand out as two long-running favorites. Yet while it's easy to chalk up their distinction to a few tweaks in preparation, the two foods entail wide-ranging distinctions.

In terms of technique, General Tso's is a sauce-covered, deep-fried dish while kung pao is a stir-fry meal. The mode of preparation results in a completely different eating experience. While General Tso's is crunchy, tangy, and sweet, kung pao instead melds all five basic tastes, underlaid by a smoky edge. Not to mention that common ingredients between the two vary: Kung pao's essential peanuts don't appear in General Tso's, for example.

Even originating on different continents, such a multitude of nuances hints at the enormous range of Chinese cuisine, not to mention its evolutions overseas. So whichever rendition you choose to order or prepare, keep the two dishes' incredible complexity in mind.