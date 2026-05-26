Why Panda Express Customers Think Its Orange Chicken Has Changed For The Worse

Panda Express is a chain of fast-casual and takeout restaurants specializing in American-style Chinese food; it was founded by a Chinese-American couple, Andrew and Peggy Cherng, in 1983 in Glendale, California. In 1987, the restaurant's executive chef, Andy Kao, developed the recipe for what would later become Panda Express's most popular menu item: orange chicken. But customers have recently been complaining that their favorite dish at this popular chain just isn't as tasty as it used to be. A Redditor posted that "the last two times [they've] eaten it, it [had] a different, stronger flavor," and suggested that perhaps it could be more soy sauce or vinegar. And a TikToker agreed that "it was very sour, more vinegary, and [has] barely any orange flavor."

Nobody online can find any official information about any change in Panda Express's recipe, and the restaurant chain has been ambiguous on the matter. However, some online are claiming that the reason for the change in taste has to do with the stores ceasing to make the orange chicken sauce in-house and opting for a pre-made sauce instead. One Redditor claiming to have worked at Panda Express confirmed this, stating that the sauce "is now made somewhere and shipped to stores." Another self-identifying employee on Reddit added that "[their store has] big buckets" of the stuff.